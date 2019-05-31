When Shugar died, James Roberts and his girlfriend just wanted a place to bury the cat where they could visit him again.
His girlfriend asked him to bury the cat, and he remembered hearing about the pet cemetery on the grounds of the old Fort McClellan, where Lennox Avenue and Bains Gap Road meet. They decided to bury Shugar there.
He was disappointed by what he saw.
Twenty years after the closure of the base, pathways in the cemetery are barely visible, tombstones are partially or fully obscured by tall grass and some plots are only noticeably marked by faded, dirty miniature American flags.
“It was really in bad shape,” Roberts said.
When McClellan was still an Army base, late in the last century, the cemetery was open to military families who lost pets and didn’t have their own backyards to bury them in.
“It's a burial place for objects that are loved very much,” James Roberts said. “And I don't think that they should let it grow up like that. I mean it it's really shameful to whoever's in charge of that property out there that they don't do something periodically to have it done."
Julie Moss, the director of the McClellan Development Authority — the civilian board now in charge of the former base — said MDA officials are aware the cemetery is overgrown.
Moss also said that the MDA is currently not allowing pets to be buried there and burying a pet in the cemetery without permission is considered trespassing.
“We get multiple requests and we just know we couldn't handle the amount of requests and the property,” Moss said. “So we've just kind of tried to keep it as is with the military dogs and military families that buried their pets out there because it's a special place.”
Jason Odom, the MDA’s lawyer, said that to his knowledge, no pet has been buried with permission in the cemetery since the fort closed in 1999.
A faded sign at the entrance to the cemetery states that any person who wants to bury their pet on the site “must first contact Veterinary Services” on the fort.
Roberts said he saw the sign but since he knew the military was not in charge of this section of the fort anymore and they couldn’t hang on to Shugar’s body for a few days while they found out, he went ahead and buried the cat.
Van Roberts, no relation to James, is the property manager for the MDA. He said there are no more spaces available in the cemetery for people to bury their pets.
Van Roberts said the site was originally taken care of by a local chapter of the Women's Army Corps Veterans' Association and later a local Boy Scout troop. The Star’s archives show that Girl Scouts have also taken on a cleanup at least once.
The Women's Army Corps Veterans' Association Heritage Chapter 62, when reached on Facebook, said the cemetery was now overseen by the MDA.
According to the property manager, cleaning up the cemetery twice a year would be ideal.
Moss said the cemetery has always been cared for by volunteer groups, but MDA officials are unsure who would be responsible for cleaning the pet cemetery currently. The MDA is open to discussing how other local groups can organize cleanup efforts according to Van Roberts.
“We just have these folks that have shown up and said, hey, we’d like to take this on as a project, but then they have not followed up,” Van Roberts said.
Odom said that any interested persons or groups would need to contact the MDA to coordinate with them and fill out some paperwork before doing any work at the cemetery.
Not everyone’s willing to work through the red tape, though.
James Roberts said that he returned to the site after Shugar’s burial to spray some weed killer to try and make the trail more visible and discourage snakes. He also said he posted about the cemetery’s current condition on Facebook to try and find others who would want to help clean it up.
“Everything that dies deserves respect, you know, regardless of whether it's an animal, an enemy that you fought with, that died,” James Roberts said. “And that's how you show it. You try to keep the cemetery clean.”