Two events and warming station will help the homeless and others

The homeless and others in need have access to not only a holiday meal on Saturday morning, but also a bag of winter items, encouragement in the form of gospel music and inspirational speeches. Also, the Carver Community Center will provide them with a place to stay warm during the next few days of cold weather.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at Zinn Park, 101 W. 14th St., a meal will be served by the Rev. John Elston, the Rev. Michael Truss and other volunteers with the Higher Ground Ministerial Fellowship, a group of churches committed to spreading unity among people, despite their differences. In addition, those in need will receive a bag of winter items.
“In the bag will be a blanket, gloves, a toboggan, hand sanitizer and masks,” Elston said. “We have done this for several years, except for last year because of COVID.”
In addition to the items provided by Higher Ground, the group usually feeds 300 to 400 who come to the Zinn Park Unity House, which sits on the southwest corner of the park. This year, the meal will consist of fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, cake and a beverage.
Main Street of Anniston will host a “Praise in the Park” event that begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
“It is an uplifting gospel event that is sponsored by several churches,” said Main Street director Jackson Hodges. “We will have praise teams, speakers, a food truck and a coffee truck. This event and the meal give-away event will ‘feed’ off each other.”
“Those attending the praise event may bring their own chairs or blankets, but they will also have access to bleachers.”
The homeless and those in need of a warm place to stay in the next few days of cold weather may go to the Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They may come and go or stay there through 7 a.m. Wednesday. The doors are locked at 10 p.m. each night. Call 256-231-7630 for information. The Community Task Force on Homelessness is sponsoring the warming station. Volunteers and food donations are needed. Those wishing to help should call 704-904-8774.