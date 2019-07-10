Two northbound lanes on Quintard Avenue were briefly closed this morning after two cars collided at an intersection.
Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb said around 10:30 a.m. that a black sedan traveling north on Quintard Avenue ran a red light, striking a white sedan traveling east on 15th Street.
According to Webb, none of the drivers or passengers needed to be taken to the hospital. Webb said he anticipates no charges will be pressed against the driver of the black sedan.
A police pickup truck blocked two lanes of Quintard Avenue until around 11 a.m. while the black sedan was towed.