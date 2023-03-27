 Skip to main content
Two arrested, one charged with murder in weekend deaths

Law enforcement arrested two men in connection with the shooting deaths of an Anniston man and woman that occurred during the weekend, according to officials. 

Randy Wayne King, 42, of Anniston, was charged with intentional murder in the death of Laura Jean Thornton, 55, of Anniston, who was found shot but alive Saturday morning. Thornton was airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham where she later died from her injuries, according to Anniston police. 

