Two arrested, one charged with murder in weekend deaths

Law enforcement arrested two men in connection with the shooting deaths of an Anniston man and woman that occurred during the weekend, according to officials.
Randy Wayne King, 42, of Anniston, was charged with intentional murder in the death of Laura Jean Thornton, 55, of Anniston, who was found shot but alive Saturday morning. Thornton was airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham where she later died from her injuries, according to Anniston police.
King’s father, Ronnie Lee King, 67, was also arrested and has been charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the case, a news release stated.
Investigators learned of Thornton’s presence after an initial call was placed in reference to a deceased person in a ditch Saturday morning, according to a news release. That person, Richard Austin Ward, 27, was found shot to death at the 3200 block of Alexandria Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Thornton was found at the corner of 33rd Street and Stevens Street in Anniston — approximately a block away from Ward.
Though initial reports could not confirm that the two cases were linked, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said Tuesday morning that investigators do believe the two cases are connected.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Anniston Star Tuesday that the official cause of death in both cases were gunshot wounds to the head, according to the result of an autopsy.
Anniston Police Department was assisted in the arrests by the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.
The 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit task force Commander Allen George said that the task force assists any agency in its area of responsibility in any way that agency might need.
“We assist agencies by being a force multiplier and/or using technology and/or human assets to gather information related to the crimes or locations of suspects,” George said.
At the time of this article, King has only been charged with the woman’s death. A news release stated that as the investigation continues, more charges may be added.
Both King and his father are being held at the Calhoun County Jail. Randy King is being held without bond, while Ronnie is being held on $30,000 bond.
