Two Annistonians chosen for nationally recognized rural medical program

Two young Anniston women with medical school in their futures have been accepted into a University of Alabama program that promotes rural health care.

Lily Wiedmer and Lili Kaplan, both 23, are two of 11 students chosen from around the state for the university’s Rural Health Scholars program. Their studies will incorporate plans to practice medicine in rural Alabama communities.

Wiedmer

Lily Wiedmer
Kaplan

Lili Kaplan