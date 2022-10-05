Two Annistonians chosen for nationally recognized rural medical program

Two young Anniston women with medical school in their futures have been accepted into a University of Alabama program that promotes rural health care.
Lily Wiedmer and Lili Kaplan, both 23, are two of 11 students chosen from around the state for the university’s Rural Health Scholars program. Their studies will incorporate plans to practice medicine in rural Alabama communities.
Wiedmer, 23, graduated from The Donoho School in 2018 and earned a bachelor of science degree in biology at the University of Alabama in May 2022. At present she is enrolled in the master’s program in rural health. She expects to enter medical school in the summer of 2023 and enter the residency program in 2027.
Kaplan, 23, graduated from Donoho in 2017 then went on to graduate from Alabama with a degree in biology and minored in addiction recovery and general business in December 2021. She also worked at RMC Anniston in the ER from 2017 to 2022.
Wiedmer is pleased to have been chosen for the scholars’ group.
“It’s awesome. I love my group, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, to go into medicine. It's been amazing,” Wiedmer said by phone last week.
Wiedmer said she is looking forward to learning about medicine and health care in Alabama’s rural communities.
“I don’t think people really honestly know what rural is or what it means to be rural,” she said, adding that rural medicine does not get enough attention.
The healing arts run through the veins of Wiedmer’s family, providing her with great role models in her life.
“I’ve been kinda surrounded by it my whole life, but I’m really happy and honored to be able to carry on that tradition of medicine in my family, to my mom and dad and my grandfather. I have uncles that are in the dental field, I have some cousins that are nurses, my grandmother was a nurse too,” she said.
Wiedmer said she is happy to represent a new generation of her family in the field of medicine. She also values the company of her friend Lili in pursuit of that goal.
“She was a grade ahead of me, we played soccer together, we cheered together, we went to Peru together on a medical outreach trip, and we just happened to get in this program together, Lili and I have been through a lot, we’ve done a lot together,” Wiedmer said.
“And now I’ll have her not only as a friend but as a potential colleague one day,” she said.
Kaplan said the experience taught her to appreciate health care in a smaller community and she set her sights on a future where she could practice medicine in such a place.
“I love Anniston, I see Anniston, I see all the issues like we see in the ER and that kind of stuff. When I was picking a program and trying to decide what to do, that was something I was really drawn to, coming back to a small community, coming back to a hometown environment,” Kaplan said.
Recently her group went to Fayette and met community leaders and physicians who practice in that region northwest of Birmingham.
“It was really amazing to see how involved they were in the community, they sat on City Council, they were able to have their family and balance everything, and that was something that I was drawn to,” she said.
“I love the idea of being able to see a patient and that be my neighbor or somebody that I can build a rapport with and have that community feeling with and be involved in a community,” Kaplan said.
Like her Donoho peer, Kaplan said she was pleased that their paths keep intertwining.
“We randomly find ourselves together so it was really awesome that we’re together again like it was meant to be,” Kaplan said.
The road ahead for Kaplan will include graduating with a masters degree next May then attending the UAB school of medicine for four years and then a residency that can take up to five years.
“I am so excited, I love working and all the people I’ve worked with…I’m ready for it,” Kaplan said.
Dr. Drake Lavender, associate professor and director of rural programs at the University Alabama, said the Rural Medical Scholars Program was founded in 1996.
“Our mission is to recruit and train primary care physicians to care for patients in the rural underserved areas of Alabama,” he said.
The Rural Medical Scholars Program, part of the UA College of Community Health Sciences (CCHS), is a five-year medical education program that leads to obtaining a medical degree. The program includes a year of study, after students receive their undergraduate degree, and leads to a master's degree in rural and community health and early admission to the UA School of Medicine.
"With 54 percent of our graduates going into rural practice upon completion of their training, our success rates are as high as any program in the U.S., but we have much more work to do to eliminate the shortage of primary care doctors in our rural communities," Lavender said.
Besides Kaplan and Wiedmer, the 2022-23 class consists of Jackson Byrd, of Fitzpatrick; Aubrey Cox, of Winfield; Alexis Hyde, of Green Hill; Bryce Jeffrey, of Green Hill; Chase Layton, of Enterprise; Sam Penque, of Trussville; Erin Roberts, of Coaling; Jailyn Shepard, of Selma; and Jenna Wood, of Winfield.
Students spend their first two years of medical school at the School of Medicine's main campus in Birmingham and return to the College of Community Health Sciences for their third and fourth years of medical school, the clinical training years.
"We are excited to welcome 11 students into our program this year from rural areas all over our state," said Lavender. “They come to us with diverse backgrounds and received their education from many different colleges, but all have a common dream: to be a doctor in rural Alabama. We look forward to helping them along their journey to fulfill that dream.”
A number of current faculty in UA’s community health college are graduates of the Rural Medical Scholars Program, including Lavender, an assistant professor of family, internal and rural medicine.