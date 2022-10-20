Twenty-seven become new citizens in Anniston

On Thursday, the solemn surroundings of the new U.S. District Court in Anniston accentuated the expectations of the 27 people waiting to become American citizens. The 40 or so family members of those seated in front of the room were quiet. A video set to the song “America the Beautiful” began playing on a wide screen.
Then U.S. District Judge Corey Maze entered in a burst of excitement.
“My staff and I enjoyed putting this together and decorating the courtroom,” he said. “Normally my visitors are not happy to see me.”
Maze nodded toward two of the flags hanging around the room. “Today is a day we should all celebrate.”
It was a day for a naturalization ceremony, to officially bestow American citizenship on hopeful candidates. It was also a first for Maze and for Calhoun County — previous naturalization ceremonies in northern Alabama have been held at the Hugo Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham or the American Village in Montevallo.
Those in the courtroom applauded when he said, “This is brand new” and smiled toward those seated down front.
During the remainder of the ceremony, Maze quoted several former presidents and urged those about to become new citizens to teach current Americans how good they have it.
“Never forget who you are or where you came from,” he said. “You can teach us what we need to work on and what America needs.”
Each of those about to become citizens stood, stated their name and their country of origin. Of the 27, at least 18 countries were represented, including Iraq, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, India and Honduras.
Afterward, the people quoted an oath of allegiance appearing on the screens and then the Jacksonville State University Chamber Choir entered and sang the national anthem, followed by the Anniston High School Junior ROTC that presented the colors. Maze smiled again as he looked over the new citizens.
“I wish you all could see the faces of those in the front here,” he said. “Let’s applaud the newest citizens.”
The new citizens said the pledge of allegiance, and then a staff member distributed the official Certificate of Naturalization to each.
Some in the crowd were holding the new citizens’ babies. Maze told the crowd he’d leave the courthouse open for 15 minutes for the families to take photos.
One new citizen, Jamie Hon Coogan of Alabaster, formerly of South Korea, came to the United States in 2013 to get a degree in mathematics from the University of Alabama. Her goal is to become a teacher. Her husband, David, said she had been unable to do so because they had a baby 18 months ago. Currently, she works at the Cheesecake Factory in Birmingham.
Jamie said she had held a green card for years but wanted to bring an end to the inconvenience involved in trying to do things citizens take for granted — such as obtain a driver’s license with ease or enter or exit the country. She said she had stood too long in lines.
“Also before now, I could not get a government job,” Jamie said. “I could not get a starred driver’s license or take part in the government in any way.”
David nodded and added, “Now she can vote.”
Maribel Esmaya Boyd of Southside is a Philippine native. She shed tears several times during the ceremony.
“I just could not help but cry,” she said.
She and her husband, Brent, had taken off work to drive to Anniston.
“During the ceremony, I looked up and said, ‘Oh, Lord, thank you. I finally got it.’”