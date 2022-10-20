 Skip to main content
Twenty-seven become new citizens in Anniston

Naturalization ceremony is first ever for judge and city

A special moment is shown during the naturalization ceremony for more than two dozen new U.S. citizens at the new Federal Courthouse in Anniston Thursday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

On Thursday, the solemn surroundings of the new U.S. District Court in Anniston accentuated the expectations of the 27 people waiting to become American citizens. The 40 or so family members of those seated in front of the room were quiet. A video set to the song “America the Beautiful” began playing on a wide screen.

Then U.S. District Judge Corey Maze entered in a burst of excitement.  