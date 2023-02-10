 Skip to main content
'True community police officer': 30 years of community policing

Anniston police captain retires

Curtis McCants

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles presents a plaque to 30 year police veteran Capt. Curtis McCants at McCants' retirement party Wednesday. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

In 2023, “community policing” is a phrase often used to describe an officer who plays basketball or attends community events, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. 

However, he said, the term used to refer to the officer who lived on your street or in your neighborhood, who coached the children in the same community he policed. That’s what Anniston police Capt. Curtis McCants did for three decades. 

