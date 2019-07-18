Anniston police closed a westbound lane on Alabama 202 and all lanes on Clydesdale Avenue on Thursday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned at the intersection of the two roads.
A bright green tractor trailer lay overturned around noon with debris spilling onto the road around 12:30 p.m
It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.
Officers at the scene said they were unauthorized to comment about the wreck. Attempts to reach an officer who could speak were not immediately successful.