Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.