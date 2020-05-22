You are the owner of this article.
Tree limb blocks Quintard after brief storm

A huge tree limb blocked the road after a tree was apparently struck by lightning near Sixth Street and Quintard Avenue.

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

 

A large tree limb, downed by a passing storm, blocked traffic on Quintard Avenue for more than an hour Friday.

Anniston city officials said the limb was likely struck by lightning from a brief passing storm. City spokesman Jackson Hodges said that’s the story as told by drivers on the road at the time.

"They heard the sound around the time it went down,”said city spokesman Jackson Hodges. 

The limb fell over the road in the 600 block of Quintard on Friday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. The limb completely blocked the southbound lanes of the road, leading police to redirect traffic from Quintard. Hodges, speaking shortly after 4 p.m., said the limb would likely be cleared from the road within an hour. 

There's a 25 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday, most likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

