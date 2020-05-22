Tree limb blocks Quintard after brief storm

A huge tree limb blocked the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Vehicles drive onto the median to avoid a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Vehicles drive onto the median to avoid a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Drivers and passengers all pitch in to try and remove a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Vehicles drive onto the median to avoid a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Vehicles drive onto the median to avoid a huge tree limb blocking the road after a large tree was apparently struck by lightning at 6th and Quintard Ave. during a strong storm that passed through Anniston on Friday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The limb fell over the road in the 600 block of Quintard on Friday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. The limb completely blocked the southbound lanes of the road, leading police to redirect traffic from Quintard. Hodges, speaking shortly after 4 p.m., said the limb would likely be cleared from the road within an hour.
There's a 25 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday, most likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.