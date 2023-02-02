Tree giveaway to mark Arbor Day in Anniston

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
For more than 30 years Anniston has had the distinction of being a Tree City USA, as designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said a tree giveaway will be held later this month to commemorate Arbor Day.
“We celebrate this designation annually by giving out trees at our Arbor Day tree giveaway sponsored by Alabama Power in Zinn Park on February 16. We will have many different seedlings for you to choose from, so your yard can become a part of our tree city too,” Hodges said.
Doug Gaddy, Anniston park superintendent, said the seedlings available this year include bald cypress, red oaks, river birch and sawtooth oak.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation a thriving urban forest offers many advantages to communities including:
— Trees help absorb the sounds of traffic in urban areas by 40 percent.
— Neighborhoods with trees are seven to nine degrees cooler than those without.
— Trees reduce energy costs up to 25 percent by shading buildings and protecting them from winter winds.
— Homes with trees have higher property values.
— Green space plays a major role in improving mental and physical health.
— Planting and maintaining trees absorbs carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change.
For a city to qualify as a Tree City USA community, four standards must be met as established by the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters.
These include:
— Establishing a tree board or department
— Create a public tree care ordinance
— Having a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita
— Establishing an Arbor Day observance and proclamation
In 1991 Anniston was the 62nd town (there are currently 92) in the state to become a Tree City USA. City officials at the time raised a flag and planted a tree during a ceremony at Cobb Elementary School. The city received a plaque and road signs to place among main entrances to town. Maintaining the trees along Quintard Avenue, a boulevard valued by local residents for decades, helped Anniston achieve the Tree City USA designation.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.