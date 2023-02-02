 Skip to main content
Tree giveaway to mark Arbor Day in Anniston

For more than 30 years Anniston has had the distinction of being a Tree City USA, as designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said a tree giveaway will be held later this month to commemorate Arbor Day.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.