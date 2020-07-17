Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Berman Museum

The Birmingham Holocaust Education center is opening its traveling photography and art exhibit featuring Alabama Holocaust survivors in Anniston’s Berman Museum Thursday.
The exhibit, titled “Darkness into Life,” highlights 20 Holocaust survivors and their personal stories. It displays images of intimate photographs by Becky Seitel and artwork by Mitzi J. Levin rendered of each survivor, according to the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center’s website.
Berman Museum registrar Sabra Gossett said all 20 survivors depicted in the exhibit either settled in Alabama or have lived in Alabama at some point.
The Holocaust was the imprisonment, murder, and mass genocide of 6 million Jews during the Nazi regime in German and all across Europe in the 1930s and 40s, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website.
Gossett said the photographer and artist Seitel and Levin traveled around Alabama, met with the survivors and documented their stories.
“Ms. Seitel took pictures that meant something to them, and Ms. Levin drew their experiences,” Gossett said. “Turned them into paintings.”
Gossett said she was first introduced to the group of paintings and photographs while she attended Troy University. She said she studied the Holocaust as an undergraduate and expressed how important she believed it was for people to read private first-hand accounts such as these.
“A lot of people don’t think about it. They don’t even realize how close, how recent it was,” Gossett said.
The Birmingham Holocaust Education Center usually displays the 78-piece exhibit of physical paintings and photographs at its offices in Birmingham, but the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily closed those offices, according to Joni Wiley, the center’s communications, events, and program coordinator.
Wiley said the general perception she has picked up from viewers of the exhibit is that they believe the Holocaust is far removed from our own times — that it happened a long time ago and in a faraway country.
“Reading these survivors' stories, all of these survivors built up residency here in Alabama,” Wiley said.
“When I went through the exhibit, it was that thing of just the resilience and the willpower,” Wiley said of the sense she took from the images. “But also that resounding message that all Holocaust education teaches: ‘Never Again.’”
Wiley said some of those survivors are from Anniston. She said she hopes feeling that connection or that “at-home” view into the Holocaust helps viewers understand that it isn’t that far removed.
In addition to the education center’s contribution, an independent collector from Gadsden named Mike Garrard has agreed to lend the Berman Museum four additional World War II artifacts from his personal collection. Two of those artifacts are vellum scrolls that have scripture from the Jewish holy book Torah written from memory by Jews in the ghetto during the war after their religious scripture was taken from them.
The exhibit will be on display from July 23 until Oct 11. Anniston’s Temple Beth-El’s exhibit Quiet Affirmation: An Alabama Jewish Community will also be on display in the Berman Museum’s lobby in conjunction to the Darkness into Life exhibit.