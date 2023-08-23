 Skip to main content
Travel team for track takes part in Florida event

Fast Feet awards

The Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete team competed in Orlando, Fla., last month for the Amateur Athletic Union national championships. Front row, from left: Isaiah Dates from Saks, Na’Liyah Heard from Anniston, Rylee Cooley from Jacksonville. Back row, from left: Kyla Price, Aaron Davis Jr. from Lincoln, David Williams from Piedmont and Coach Samuel Green.

 Courtesy photo

Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete, a travel track team from Anniston, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) national championships last month in Orlando, Fla., and brought home plenty of smiles and medals.

Samuel Green, the team's coach, said Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consisting of youth from all over northeast Alabama.

