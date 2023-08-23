Travel team for track takes part in Florida event

Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete, a travel track team from Anniston, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) national championships last month in Orlando, Fla., and brought home plenty of smiles and medals.
Samuel Green, the team's coach, said Fast Feet for the Elite Athlete is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consisting of youth from all over northeast Alabama.
“This year we had about 15 kids on our team, I took seven kids to Orlando this year for the AAU nationals, we do a lot of community service to help raise money for our program as well as to give back to the city,” Green said. The track team competed in the primary category consisting of kids aged five to eight year-olds and the club category consisting of 9-18 year-old kids.
In October the track team will host the Fast Feet Breast Cancer 5k at McClellan. Green knows first hand the consequences of breast cancer.
“My Mom passed away from breast cancer so I've always been trying to give back as much as I can by showing awareness to breast cancer,” he said.
The proceeds from the 5K will go towards two recipients that have not been named yet, Green said.
Green is proud of his team and described the runners as “mentally tough” and have persevered a lot.
“They could have easily stayed at home this summer and sat on a couch, or did something else,” Green said, “My kids love track, they don’t like the workout but they don’t mind pushing themselves, they don’t mind going through adversity and they trust me, I trust them, their parents trust me, and there’s one thing I can say about our parents, they let me do what I do to maximize their child’s full potential.”
Green said that his team practiced four days each week in the 95-degree heat to prepare for the Florida weather. Its practice sites are Choccolocco Park and the lined track at McClellan.
Green encourages others to join the team.
“I don’t turn anybody down, if you want to be a part of fast feet all you have to do is call me, email me or reach out to me on Facebook, and I will respond,” he said.
— Na’liyah Heard (Green’s granddaughter) from Annniston competed in the girls 6 and under age group. She placed 4th in the 400m and 2nd place in the 800m. Earning her first All- American Title.
— Graci Gonzales from Oxford competed in the age group 8 and under. She placed 5th in the 200m, 2nd in the 400m, and won the 800m for the 3rd year in a row. Becoming a 3x All- American, overall she is a 6x All- American.
— Kyla Price from Gadsden competed in the 200m and 400m in the 17-18 year-old age group.
— Aaron Davis Jr from Lincoln competed in the 17-18 age group. He ran in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m.
— David Williams from Piedmont competed in the 10 year-old age group in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m.
— Isiah Dates from Saks competed in the nine and under age group in the 100m, 200m, and long jump.
— Rylee Cooley from Jacksonville ran with the nine and under age group and competed in the 200m, 400m and long jump.
