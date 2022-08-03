 Skip to main content
Training event turns painful for potential police officers

Anniston PD ensures young men know what their control measures feel like

tear gas

Men display the effects of the Anniston Police Department's tear gas training exercise this past Friday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Layne Samples, 26, of Munford, gave the camera a thumbs up to signify that everything was OK after getting pepper-sprayed in the face. 

Five minutes later, Samples was on the ground in serious pain — unable to open his eyes with mucus pouring from his nose. 