Trail riding competition being held

The North American Trail Ride Conference is holding a 2-day competition at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails this weekend, attracting riders from about half-a-dozen states in the region. Each day presents riders with a different trail — either 15 or 25 miles long, depending on skill level — on which riding proficiency and safe horsemanship are judged. Riding style on the trail can be either English or Western, but some age limits apply: The rider must be at least 10 years old and the horse must be at least 5. The trails wind through natural woods, meaning no special surface has been applied that would change the footing.