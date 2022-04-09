 Skip to main content
Trail riding competition being held

Scritchy scratch horse

The North American Trail Ride Conference is at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails for the weekend, the ride being divided into two days of competition. On Friday the vet was checking the horses of 30 participants. Shown is Beth Ellenburg from Jasper, Ga., letting an equine buddy get some head-scratching relief.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The North American Trail Ride Conference is holding a 2-day competition at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails this weekend, attracting riders from about half-a-dozen states in the region. Each day presents riders with a different trail — either 15 or 25 miles long, depending on skill level — on which riding proficiency and safe horsemanship are judged. Riding style on the trail can be either English or Western, but some age limits apply: The rider must be at least 10 years old and the horse must be at least 5. The trails wind through natural woods, meaning no special surface has been applied that would change the footing. 

Campground

The North American Trail Ride Conference is at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails for the weekend. Shown is just one section of the camping area of McClellan's new equestrian land.

