Traffic-stressed Quintard trees have their own lifespan

One of the trees on the list to be cut down is located at 1024 Quintard on the west side of the thoroughfare.
The tree has seen better days. A large hollow gash on the truck reveals a glimpse into the heart of the tree. The outer bark and inner bark, called phloem, are long gone. Small piles of what looks like sawdust have piled up around the trunk on the ground along with twigs and hunks of bark that have fallen off the tree.
Some of the upper branches are jagged and broken off as motorists whiz by, unaware of the tree’s condition.
Hayes Jackson, regional extension agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the liaison to Longleaf Botanical Gardens, said the trees on Quintard are old and are mortal just like people.
“A lot of times when trees of certain species get to a certain age they often tend to succumb to disease and insect issues,” Jackson said.
Moreover, the Quintard trees are already in a stressed environment.
“Their roots are paved over and I know several years ago they trenched and put in irrigation lines which also damaged their roots, and you’ve got an urban environment that’s just tough on them,” he said.
Hayes said he loves the term “chronological senescence.”
“Which means that over time they just tend to die out and that’s just normal and they die out at the same time or close to the same time, because trees have a lifespan,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the tree with the hollowed out trunk at 1024 Quintard can lose structure.
“There is a possibility that it’s weaker and it can topple, it may topple easier in a storm or it may just fall out of the blue,” he said.
Another peril of older oaks is a disease called hypoxylon canker that can infect and often kills trees in a weakened state, Jackson said.
“The thing I always look for in an unhealthy tree is tip dieback, so if the top of the tree starts to die back that’s a sure sign of an unhealthy tree,” Jackson said.
