Town hall sessions set for Anniston wards 2 and 3

Anniston residents of wards 2 and 3 will have a chance to interact with their respective council members later this week and next week at town hall meetings.
Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts will have his Ward 2 town hall April 27 at 5 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, 720 W 14th Street.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith will have her Ward 3 town hall on May 4 at 5 p.m. at the South Highland Community Center, 229 S Allen Avenue.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information director, said these forums will give residents a chance to interact with council members one-on-one, learn about upcoming projects and plans and ask questions.
On Monday Smith said topics to be covered at her town hall include the new Barber Terrace development and townhouses that the city will build in partnership with the Anniston Housing Authority.
“We’re going to talk about school funding directly from the city, what have we given them, what are the different pools of money. We’re going to talk about infrastructure improvements,” she said.
Smith said she would like to talk about improving homes in her ward and capital projects that include the new City Hall, the David Satcher clinic and the new city market.
Smith said she believes residents need a forum where they can discuss concerns with their elected officials.
“It’s important for them to have an opportunity to hear what’s truly going on behind the scenes in the city because a lot of times unless you are reading the newspaper or on Facebook twenty-four-seven or watching the city council meetings you don’t get to hear what’s truly happening,” Smith said.
Smith had a town hall meeting last year that she characterized as very successful.
Smith said that department heads will be attending both town hall meetings to help answer questions that residents may have.
Roberts said he has not had a town meeting yet in his ward.
“Mine will be basic information ... I want the people to come out and see what kind of questions they have, if they have any questions about anything that's going on in this city, any concerns or if there are any updates that they want to know about,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that city department heads will also be at his meeting to answer any questions.
Roberts added that he will also be at Smith’s town hall meeting.
“If they can’t be at meeting or they say they didn’t hear about it, they will be more than welcome to come out to her meeting and if they have any questions we could address,” he said.
