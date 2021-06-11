‘Tito’ joins APD as drug and tracking dog

Anniston police officer Robert Quinn recently got a brand-new puppy. He’s black, speckled with gray and white fur, and has deep brown eyes. His tail appeared to be wagging more often than not Friday afternoon.
Tito, a 1 ½-year-old German shorthair pointer, is just like a regular family pet, Quinn said, except he’s got an important job to do.
Tito has been the department’s narcotics and tracking dog since April.
Quinn has had dogs as pets all his life, but he said this is his first time as a police dog handler.
Tito is trained to find marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy, Quinn said. When he gets close to them, Quinn said, he’ll sit down.
Tito can also track missing persons and runaway felons.
“When he gets within about 10 or 15 feet, he’ll pop his head up and it lets us know we’re getting close,” Quinn said.
The department gave Tito his own K9 squad SUV, complete with a crate in vehicle’s cargo area to keep him safe when the pair responds to calls.
“If we were ever to get in an accident, it would protect him,” Quinn said.
Quinn has to wipe Tito’s crate with Lysol and bleach before every shift, he said, but it typically gets dirty again within about half an hour.
When Quinn works, he said, Tito goes with him. When Quinn’s at home, so is Tito. Because it’s a family commitment, Quinn and his wife agreed to it beforehand, he said. Tito even took two weeks off after the Quinns had a baby in early May.
“He knows it’s his home,” he said.
The city of Anniston and the department’s foundation paid for Tito’s training at Vapor Wake in Anniston. Vapor Wake had specifically chosen Tito for Quinn, he said, and two immediately clicked. They were working together by April.
Tito had already been trained to track things, Quinn said, so the bulk of their training together involved Quinn learning how to work with him.
“It worked out perfectly,” Quinn said.
Tito replaces the department’s previous police dog, Jack, after his handler retired earlier this year. The department adopted Jack, who was named its community relations dog, after a public works employee found him malnourished and chained for so long the chain had become embedded in his neck.
Quinn and Tito had planned to make a public appearance at the library earlier this week, but couldn’t make it because the specialized K9 vehicle was in the shop. Quinn said he expects Tito will be at public events in the future.