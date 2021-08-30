Thirty vaccinations administered Monday at Carver center

Fewer than three dozen people received their COVID-19 vaccine at Carver Community Center on Monday in an inoculation session hosted by the City of Anniston and Quality of Life Health Services.
Even though the number of vaccines administered was only 30, Dr. Mary Burgess-Parker with Quality of Life Health Services, a health care provider in 18 counties of east Alabama, was optimistic.
“I’d like to see a lot more but we’re willing to take whatever we can get and try to promote it,” she said.
Burgess-Parker said a follow-up clinic will be held at a later date for individuals needing their second dose and for any walk-ins who want the vaccine.
Anthony Caver from Anniston rolled up his sleeve to get his first dose after witnessing first hand the effects the COVID-19 virus has had on his friends.
“I wasn't going to take it but I found out a little more information so I decided I better go on and take it,” said Caver.
“I saw people with COVID that were suffering pretty bad and I don’t want to get it,” he said.
The first 10 people to get their vaccine also received a $50 Visa gift card on behalf of Mr. Dre Kirkpatrick’s 21 Kids Foundation.
The clinic offered the vaccine to those 12 and older and three vaccines were available: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer.
According to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, 52 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday. Community transmission of the virus is high, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. A total of 2,815 patients were hospitalized in the state on Monday.
Denecia Getaw, with Quality of Life Health Services, said the clinic at the Carver Community Center had gone well.
“I would at this stage say that it is critical that those that have not been vaccinated do all that they can to get the vaccine,” said Getaw.