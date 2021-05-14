The violent life of Kenneth Adams: A story of justice delayed

Historically, Calhoun County native Kenneth Lamar Adams is most remembered for his involvement in two violent events: the 1956 assault in Birmingham of singer Nat King Cole and his role in the 1961 attack on the “Freedom Riders” just outside Anniston. But these episodes were only two of the more than a dozen brutal shootings and beatings he inflicted upon black residents in and around Anniston over a fifteen-year rampage. Looking back, the failure of law enforcement and public officials to check his violent escapades is one story in the long legacy of racism that still casts a dark shadow into the 21st century.
To anyone unfamiliar with Adams’ background in the mid-1950s, he seemed a genial good-natured Anniston businessman. Co-owner of Adams Oil Company with five service stations scattered around the city, he was a high school football star in the late 1930s and he supported local baseball and football teams through the 1940s and 1950s, occasionally with a bit too much enthusiasm. In 1953, after an umpire made what Adams considered a bad call against his sponsored team, he charged on the field and beat the hapless volunteer so severely he had to be hospitalized.
He was also constantly on the wrong side of the law. From 1939 to 1953, his police record stretched over two pages with nearly a dozen arrests for drunkenness, assault and battery, transporting moonshine whiskey, and in one case, attempted murder. In most cases, he plea-bargained charges down to the payment of a fine and probation. To many whites, Adams seemed a classic example of W.J. Cash’s “helluva fellow”—an outrageous young Southern male who aroused scorn from the respectable and bemusement from others. Black residents of Anniston were not amused, and neither was Brandt Ayers, Managing Editor of The Anniston Star. As Ayers said, Adams was a “personable sociopath.”
In the aftermath of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, Adams became an active member of the Ku Klux Klan and directed his violent behavior toward black victims. He seems to have been particularly influenced by an old Calhoun County High School in Oxford friend, Asa Carter. Carter was one of the county’s most famous, or infamous, historical figures, broadcasting white supremacy “commentaries” on radio stations across the state, leading White Citizens Council and Klan groups in the 1950s, writing George Wallace’s “Segregation Forever” speech in 1963, and then, after assuming a fake identity as “Forrest” Carter, creating several best-selling books in the 1970s including The Outlaw Josey Wales and The Education of Little Tree.
The April 1956 attack on Nat King Cole—ordered by Carter—was only the beginning. As early as 1955, Adams had posted a sign on his service stations: “We Serve Whites Only,” and over the following years, he repeatedly assaulted Black would-be customers. Twice, he pistol-whipped Blacks who stopped for gas; when one black couple asked for a fill-up, he responded by pushing the nozzle through their open window and spraying them with gasoline before they frantically drove away.
Complaints to the police brought no relief. In 1956, Early Vaughan pulled up next to the air compressor on the side of Adams’ station after he noticed he had a slack tire. As he stepped out of his car, Vaughn saw a furious Adams charging toward him. Adams stopped about ten feet away and then shot him in the leg with a .38 caliber pistol. However, when police arrived, Adams claimed that the young black man had “pulled a knife” on him. As he lay on the ground waiting for an ambulance, a policeman searched him and discovered a pocket knife. Three days later, with Vaughn on crutches, the local magistrate convicted the 25-year-old of attempted assault on Adams, fined him $100 ($950 in 2021), and sentenced him to 15 days in jail.
Adams’ rampage continued through the decade. In 1960, he organized the burning of over a hundred KKK crosses throughout the county, including the homes of several Black residents considered too “militant” and bragged about his accomplishment to the local press. Nothing happened.
FBI files and a 2009 Anniston Star investigation also presented compelling evidence of Adams’s involvement in the 1965 assassination of a hard-working Anniston black man. On July 13, Adams told Hubert Damon Strange, one of his employees, that he had to “prove he was worthy of being a Klan member.” The next night, Strange assassinated 38-year-old Willie Brewster as he drove home from a long shift at the Anniston plant of the U.S. Pipe and Foundry Company.
But, as singer Bob Dylan said in his 1960s anthem, “the times they are a’ changing” and the Brewster case seems to have been a turning point in Anniston. The community created a $20,000 reward for the arrest of the man who had killed the father of two, and the Anniston Star published a withering editorial. In Anniston, wrote Managing Editor Brandt Ayers, “We have had our scientists, our statesmen, our men of industry and commerce…We have built our schools and churches. We have extolled our past…And we have made a society which produced the murderer of Willie Brewster.”
Four years later, Adams learned just how much times had changed. On the early evening of November 9, 1969, 18-year Albert Lee Satcher and his two brothers were driving home through Anniston when their car stalled at 12th and Clydesdale Avenue. The Black youth stepped out into the street and hailed a passing car for help. The driver of a blue and white Oldsmobile stopped, stepped out, and calmly shot Satcher in the stomach and arm. Without saying a word, he climbed back into his car and drove away. Satcher, who would spend more than a week in intensive care, identified Adams as the shooter from a photo line-up. In separate interviews immediately after the shooting, his two brothers also picked out Adams and described his car in detail. One brother remembered that it had an Asa Carter sticker on the rear bumper.
Adams’ lawyer, the notorious neo-Nazi and racist J.B. Stoner, quickly “found” three witnesses to testify that Kenneth Adams was in his station at the time of the shooting. It seemed that it would be one more example of Adams’ ability to escape any consequences for his violence. After all, it was the testimony of three black men against two white men and a white woman.
But five years earlier, Anniston Mayor Claude Dear had hired local attorney Bob Field as full-time city attorney. Born north of New York City, Field came to Alabama to play football with the Crimson Tide before graduating and attending law school in Tuscaloosa and then settling in Anniston. Working closely with city detectives Forney Hinds and Richard Flor, Field meticulously assembled the evidence against Adams. And in a powerful closing statement at the end of the trial, he pleaded with the all-white jury to reject Adams’ claim that he was being “persecuted.” Adams, he said, “was not bullied or pushed around. It is more likely to be the Satchers of the world who come in for this kind of treatment.” Give this young man “the same consideration that you would have given your son,” he told the jurors. For if Kenneth Adams can “shoot Albert Lee Satcher and get away with it, then he can shoot your boy and get away with it too.”
The jury convicted Adams.
Even though the judge gave him a minimum two-year sentence, it marked the end of his violent assaults upon Blacks in Calhoun County. As one Black resident would later recall, it wasn’t the end of the struggle for true equality before the law. “But at least it was a beginning.”
Dan Carter, retired University of South Carolina Professor of History, is the author and editor of seven books, including a history of the Alabama 1930s Scottsboro case and “The Politics of Rage,” a biography of former Alabama governor George Wallace. Carter won an Emmy for the PBS documentary of Governor Wallace that was based on his book. He is nearing completion of a biography of Calhoun County native, Asa Carter (1926-1979) who changed his identity to “Forrest Carter” in 1973 and wrote four best-selling books before his death in 1979.