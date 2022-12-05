 Skip to main content
The season of giving

NPHC toy drive Zinn Park

The Calhoun County Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council held a successful toy drive Saturday at Zinn Park in Anniston. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is the coordinating council for the nine historically African American Greek-letter organizations.They were joined in the effort by the Anniston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. All toys collected will be distributed to the Community Enabler, 2nd Chance and The Salvation Army.

