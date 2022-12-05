The season of giving

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Calhoun County Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council held a successful toy drive Saturday at Zinn Park in Anniston.The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is the coordinating council for the nine historically African American Greek-letter organizations.They were joined in the effort by the Anniston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.All toys collected will be distributed to the Community Enabler, 2nd Chance and The Salvation Army.
The Calhoun County Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council held a successful toy drive Saturday at Zinn Park in Anniston.The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is the coordinating council for the nine historically African American Greek-letter organizations.They were joined in the effort by the Anniston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.All toys collected will be distributed to the Community Enabler, 2nd Chance and The Salvation Army.