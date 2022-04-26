The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County’s bookmobile is back on the road again

After an absence of about six months the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County’s bookmobile is back on the road, taking books, audio books and jigsaw puzzles to bibliophiles in the more remote areas of the county.
Library Director Teresa Kiser said Linda Levens, the bookmobile librarian since 1982, fell ill last year and died earlier this year. The library hired Stephanie Lindley this month to drive the 200-square-foot library on wheels — about the size of a large bread truck — to its various stops scattered across the county.
On Monday morning the bookmobile, which features more than 1,500 items, was in the Food Outlet parking lot in Alexandria along U.S. 431. Diane Barker and her friend Carmella Fleming were all smiles as they exited the vehicle.
Barker — who was clutching a hardback copy of The Wonder Boy Of Whistle Stop, by Fannie Flagg — said she loves coming to the bookmobile because of its size.
“The library overwhelms me, I like the small area, it’s good with me,” Barker said.
“I love it, I’ve been coming for years, I knew the previous bus driver that came out here, it’s really convenient. I just live right behind the grocery store,” she said. Inside the bus attached to the front of the bookmobile is a photograph of the late Levens — taken by a Star photographer — as a reminder to all of the woman’s 40-year tenure.
It was Fleming’s first time visiting the bookmobile; she checked out The Happy Camper by Melody Carlson.
“I like it, it’s cool and they’ve got a good selection of books,” Fleming said.
Kiser said the routes of the bookmobile have been revamped along with the frequency of stops per month at a given location.
In the past, the bookmobile ran its routes for three weeks of the month and visited one location per month for about 45 minutes.
“We decided what we’re going to do is, we do one stop per day, four days per week for two weeks, so we actually have a total of eight stops that we do and then we repeat it every two weeks,” Kiser said.
Kiser said that each location will be serviced twice a month and the bookmobile will be parked for about 4 hours at each stop, allowing patrons more time for their visits.
Kiser said the bookmobile travels to smaller towns and rural areas that don’t have their own public libraries, including Weaver and Alexandria.
“We try not to go within the city limits of Oxford, Jacksonville, Hobson City, Piedmont, because they actually have their own public libraries to serve their community, we don’t want to encroach on them,” Kiser said.
Kiser said a lot of elderly use the bookmobile because they don’t like to drive longer distances.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said he is glad the bookmobile visits Weaver to serve its residents.
“Anytime you have anything in your community that’s going to improve the quality of life I’m in favor of it. The bookmobile coming to Weaver is not going to change our economy and it’s not going to increase our population, but it does give people free access to the books in their hometown, which I think is a great benefit,” the mayor said.
Kiser said that being the librarian of the bookmobile is an awesome job.
“You really get to know your patrons one on one, you’re able to actually talk with them one on one, to determine what they like,” Kiser said, “Stephanie is getting the information talking to the people, and then next time when she comes out, which is in two weeks, if they have a special request or special author they want she can fulfill that request from the collection here at the library and get it back out to them.”
The first bookmobile
Kiser said she is unaware of exactly how many bookmobiles the library has had over the years but the current bookmobile was purchased in 2007 and the one before that dates to 1980.
But there’ve been older ones. Anniston’s previous library, known as the Carnegie Library, took delivery of a bookmobile on March 24, 1954. That was not the first one in the county, however.
In November 1927 the Calhoun County Free Library was established to serve the rural population of Calhoun County as the Carnegie Library served the people of Anniston. On November 3, 1927, the Free Library’s bookmobile made its first trip with Marguerite Edwards, the county librarian along with Mildred Goodrich, Carnegie librarian according to the Star’s archives.
The city library and the Calhoun County Library merged to occupy a building constructed in 1965 and occupied in 1966 — the one used in the present day, on the same site as the Carnegie Library.
For now Kiser hopes the revised routes and extended times the bookmobile visits each stop will be welcomed by the patrons.
“I am glad to have it back out there again because, it does serve a special population in Calhoun County, and this has been one of the hallmark features of a library is to have a bookmobile,” Kiser said, adding that the library’s bookmobile is the only one in the county.
To promote interest in the bookmobile Kiser said that patrons can fill out an entry form for a drawing on July 28 for a $100 Visa gift card.
On Monday, Lindley said being the bookmobile librarian is a lot of fun.
“I’ve met a lot of new people, and got to spend some time with them, it’s really good,” she said. By mid-morning over 10 patrons had visited the bookmobile, Lindley said.
“They don’t have to drive all the way into town and they don’t get as overwhelmed as you sometimes do in a big library, there’s not as many options,” she said.
Lindley said she loves her job.
“I’m having a good time,” she said.