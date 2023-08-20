 Skip to main content
The crowd for The Right Place fundraiser enjoyed New Orleans theme

A large crowd gathers at The Kress venue on Noble Street Friday evening to enjoy a fundraiser with a New Orleans theme. The donations will help The Right Place day center for the homeless.

The Kress seemed a little more like New Orleans Friday night so that Anniston would seem a little more like home for unsheltered residents who need the services of The Right Place.

The downtown Anniston venue near 11th and Noble was done up in the theme of “A Night in New Orleans” so that 380 guests and 37 sponsors could festively contribute to the mission of The Right Place, which allows those who are homeless to spend a few hours each weekday in a homelike atmosphere on West 15th Street.

