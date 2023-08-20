The crowd for The Right Place fundraiser enjoyed New Orleans theme

The Kress seemed a little more like New Orleans Friday night so that Anniston would seem a little more like home for unsheltered residents who need the services of The Right Place.
The downtown Anniston venue near 11th and Noble was done up in the theme of “A Night in New Orleans” so that 380 guests and 37 sponsors could festively contribute to the mission of The Right Place, which allows those who are homeless to spend a few hours each weekday in a homelike atmosphere on West 15th Street.
“Everyone needs a place to call home,” said Lori Floyd, director of The Right Place.
She was excited about the large crowd and the amount of support from the community. The sponsors helped stage the event, and guests could donate through digital means. Individual tickets cost $150 each, while various levels of sponsorship were advertised as available from $1,200 to $10,000.
“We can’t wait to see how this event grows,” she said.
At The Right Place, those who visit may use a computer, watch television, use art supplies to express themselves and visit a closet filled with donated goods.
Floyd and members of the board at The Right Place started planning the event about seven months ago. It is the fourth such event, previously interrupted for a couple of years by the need for people to stay somewhat isolated due to the prevalence of COVID.
At the event, Victoria Amato, the pianist from Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans, played and sang. Her husband, Doug Gober, joined her and sang at times, along with another guests who performed “What a Wonderful World.”
Guests were treated to several dishes of Cajun food, and they enjoyed seeing the elaborate floral arrangements at each table that were donated by Evans Florist.
“Other sponsors helped us,” Floyd said, “and we appreciate them all.”
After the meal Amato played songs by request.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.