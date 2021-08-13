That’s how many more people live in Oxford than Anniston, says new census data

The population of Oxford has outpaced Anniston's, according to data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau, making it the largest municipality in Calhoun County.
Totals from the 2020 count released Thursday night show Oxford with a population of 22,069 and Anniston with 21,564, a difference of 505 people. Oxford’s growth has been quick over the last two decades, springing up by about 7,500 people since the turn of the century. The city had gained 741 new residents as of April 2020, according to the Census Bureau. Anniston, meanwhile, has trended down, losing 1,542 residents in the last 10 years, about 2,700 altogether since 2000. The two cities had been separated by just 1,758 people in the 2010 census.
Calhoun County also dropped from 118,572 residents to 116,441, a decrease of 2,131 people. Jacksonville, meanwhile, grew by more than 1,800 people, the largest gain among local municipalities with populations over 5,000.
Census results inform choices with long-lasting consequences — anything from each state’s number of U.S. representatives to federal aid eligibility, or where the next supermarket or auto parts factory might spring up and whether to close or open more schools.
Anniston spokesman Jackson Hodges said the population slip was not a surprise for city leaders, who have been moving the city toward reinvention through a refocused Main Street program and comprehensive plan.
“We’re as open as we’ve ever been to our citizens, finding ways to connect and be a part of what we’re doing,” Hodges said, citing efforts such as Anniston Changers as an opportunity for residents to improve local conditions while working together directly.
Oxford praises Complete Count efforts
Oxford leaders were pleased with the city’s growth, though they mostly reflected on hard work from the Calhoun County Complete Count Committee to encourage participation.
In an emailed statement, Mayor Alton Craft thanked city employees and residents for teaming up to get an accurate count. The city would capitalize on its growth by adding more quality of life opportunities, inviting more retailers and commercial services and continuing its partnerships with local agencies like the county Economic Development Council, Craft wrote.
“Recent announcements of new hotel developments, the Choccolocco Monsters, Big Time Entertainment, and Texas Roadhouse are just a few of the more visible signs of growth reflected by the release of today’s numbers,” Craft added.
City clerk Alan Atkinson was a member of the Complete Count Committee who became synonymous with the census, appearing at events throughout Oxford and reminding residents to be counted.
The early days of the count coincided with those of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atkinson noted, which made promoting the census difficult.
“It was very frustrating to be unable to enact much of the planned events for the Census count due to COVID,” Atkinson wrote in an email. “It was much more difficult without the ability to have face-to-face interactions with large groups.”
Jacksonville growth spurt
Other census updates include a large leap in population in Jacksonville, a climb of 1,837 people from the 2010 census. The current total is 14,385, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“You can’t increase the numbers but you can increase the participation,” said Andy Green, a city councilman and member of the Complete Count Committee. “We had a strategic plan to increase participation, and to be able to do that during a year where there is a global pandemic is really a challenge.”
Green said he was encouraged by the population growth, and interested in pinpointing where the city had grown the most.
Students at Jacksonville State University and other colleges were encouraged to list the place where they spent the most of their year as their home, Green said, meaning students who spend the school year at JSU and go home for the summer should be counted among the city’s residents.
The city has also been a strong choice for retirees, he said, because of entertainment and quality of life options offered by the university, and a tendency for the school to sometimes attract alumni back to the area.
Local schools appeared to be growing as well, Green said.
“Even though the count is over, the spirit of ‘People Count’ should continue to resonate,” Green said. “Individually, we are who we are, but collectively we’re the community. Participation in the census shows that those individuals want to be part of the community.”