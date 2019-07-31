Alex Morrow’s first impression of the Woodstock 5K was a good one.
Morrow, the first-year race director of the event that has seen runners dash into Anniston annually for 39 years, was awed by the number of people, sponsors and the amount of food involved in a race in “little old Anniston” when he first ran in it a few years ago.
“For a 5K, it feels more like a marathon,” Morrow said.
Hundreds of runners will get to experience that marathon-like atmosphere at this year's Woodstock 5K set for Saturday. The 5K is the premier annual event for the Anniston Runners Club. In its 39 years, the event has bloomed in popularity, pulling about 1,200 racers in 2018.
“The whole city comes out and supports it, and that’s really nice,” Morrow said. “It’s really refreshing to see a city get behind an event like this.”
The Woodstock 5K starts and finishes on Woodstock Avenue in front of Anniston High School. The 5-kilometer course — a little more than 3 miles — sees runners travel along Christine Avenue, Leighton Avenue and Rocky Hollow Road before turning back onto Woodstock for the home stretch.
Money raised by the 5K will largely go to the runners club, Morrow said, which will in turn donate a portion of funds to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
According to the Anniston Runners Club website, the racer with the overall fastest time will receive a $300 prize, with additional prizes to be handed out to 2nd- and 3rd-placers as well as top finishers in 40, 50 and 60-plus age groups.
The race also serves as the Alabama 5K state championship for the Road Runners Club of America, the largest distance-running organization in the U.S.
Morrow said the Woodstock 5K has even been the national championship site for the RRCA in the past, a distinction usually reserved for larger cities.
“For Anniston to land a championship site is quite the feather in the cap for the community,” Morrow said.
The Woodstock 5K will also include a team challenge, where participants will be able to register to join a team to compete for prizes and trophies for largest group, most team spirit and fastest team time.
On the day of the race, a one-mile race called Kidstock will be held for junior runners.
Participants must register by Friday to be eligible for the race on Saturday. Runners will need to pick up their registration packet on Friday at Anniston High School between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or beginning at 6:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/woodstock5k. Registration is $35 per runner for the main event, and $20 for kids to enter the Kidstock race.