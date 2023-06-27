 Skip to main content
Temps to reach 100; cooling stations set to open

The mercury will flex its muscles for the first time this year as local temperatures are expected to hover near the 100-degree mark by the weekend.

“We are going to experience the hottest weather so far this year by Thursday and Friday,” said ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann on his Tuesday morning video blog.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.