Temps to reach 100; cooling stations set to open

The mercury will flex its muscles for the first time this year as local temperatures are expected to hover near the 100-degree mark by the weekend.
“We are going to experience the hottest weather so far this year by Thursday and Friday,” said ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann on his Tuesday morning video blog.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham said Tuesday afternoon there is “a risk for excessive heat” Thursday through Saturday.
“Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be in the middle to upper 90s. Humid conditions will result in heat index values (what it feels like) between 105 to 115 degrees. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke could occur with prolonged outdoor activity,” the NWS posted on its website.
The more focused forecast for the Calhoun County area shows Thursday reaching a high of 97 degrees with a nighttime low of 74 degrees.
Both Friday and Saturday are forecast to hit 100 degrees with both days showing a 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The evening lows are expected to be around 75 degrees.
Sunday’s high is forecast to be slightly lower at 94 degrees with an evening low of 73 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.
Monday’s conditions will be like Sunday except for an increased 50 percent chance of showers and thundershowers.
The NWS has not posted a forecast for the July 4 holiday; however, Spann said Tuesday he believes models are showing the day to have “classic summer weather” with highs around 90 degrees, partly sunny and a chance of random scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The NWS is reminding the public of safety precautions for the extreme heat including staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade as often as possible, never leaving kids or pets unattended in a vehicle even for a short period of time, limiting strenuous outdoor activities and checking up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.
The city of Anniston has announced a public cooling station at The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Friday through Sunday, July 2.
Shelter from the extreme heat will also be available through Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through Thursday, June 29 as well as at The Right Place, 105 W. 15th Street, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., now through Thursday, June 29.
To contact the cooling station, please call 256-848-7755. To contact Interfaith Ministries, please call 256-237-1472. To contact The Right Place, please call 256-238-6231.
