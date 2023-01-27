 Skip to main content
Teenager shot near Norwood Homes Wednesday

A juvenile was wounded by a gunshot near a public housing complex in Anniston on Wednesday, police said Friday. A warrant has been issued for the suspected shooter’s arrest.

Police received a call in reference to gunshots in an alleyway near Norwood Homes around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles. Bowles said the injured victim was a 14-year-old Anniston boy.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

