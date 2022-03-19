Technicolor trotters treated to whimsical racing event

Saturday was a few days after St. Patrick’s Day, but that didn’t dissuade 100 runners from procuring their finest green garb for the Main Street organization’s 5K Shamrockin’ Color Run & Walk. Those taking part met at 9 a.m. near Zinn Park.
So what if several runners headed in the wrong direction a time or two? So what if the volunteers ran out of medals? Having fun and getting smacked by colored cornstarch was the name of the game as runners approached the finish line to be greeted by volunteers who tossed the powder on them. The more color a runner had, the better he or she liked it.
Runners wore colorful clothes. A shaved ice truck sold multi-colored snow cones. Yellow bananas lay on a table so runners could replenish calories. A few rainbow-powdered dogs ran with their masters to the finish line. No one seemed to mind that they received no medal.
“This is my medal,” said one runner as he held up the Mardi Gras-style green plastic necklace.
Several Fort McClellan Credit Union employees stood behind a table in support of their senior manager Christina Haynes. Her son, seven-year-old Caden Haynes warned others not to eat a brown spot on a banana.
“I’m eating the edges to stay safe,” he said as he held a banana that looked as if a chipmunk had chewed on it.
Christa Morphis, a volunteer for Main Street, was the organizer of the event. A portion of the funds raised Saturday will go toward Main Street and another portion will go toward the YMCA summer-camp program.
Sean Boogaard walked with his friends, Amber Steet and Sue Husted. They met on social media and often take part in activities planned by the Anniston Outdoor Association and the Southeast Outings group from Birmingham.
“This is my first 5K run in Anniston,” said Amber, who has low vision and relied on her friends to keep her going in the right direction. “This is helping me get healthier.”
Nikaa Wombacher of Anniston said she walked with the LEAD Co-op homeschool group to encourage her son Alexander. He is autistic and easily overwhelmed by crowds. Also, she walked to improve her health.
“I’ve had triple-bypass surgery,” Wombacher said. “I was walking up to three miles but it has been too cold.”