When Jay Jenkins moved to Buckner Circle nearly 20 years ago, it was a lonely place.
Two-story houses, once the homes of high-ranking officers at Fort McClellan, stood around a 10-acre park. But the colonels were gone, the parade grounds empty. Jenkins is pretty sure he’s the first civilian to have relocated to the former fort.
“My wife didn’t like it at first because it seemed too far away from everything,” said Jenkins, who’s now the city councilman for Ward 1, which includes the former fort. “But over time it grows on you.”
Monday will mark two decades since the closure of Fort McClellan, the Army base that was once Anniston’s economic engine. Through two world wars and many other conflicts, the base brought new recruits here, from all corners of the country, for basic training. Countless military police officer trainees, military musicians and chemical weapons experts passed through here.
The end came in typical military fashion. In May 1999, bands played and soldiers passed in review in a closing ceremony, but the Army didn’t officially let go of the property until the end of that fiscal year. By Sept. 30, according to Anniston Star accounts, 14 million pounds of equipment and 5,850 people had left the base.
Opening
The old guard shack still stands in the middle of Baltzell Gate Road, crisp and clean. There’s a still a flag on a pole in front of it, never tattered or faded. There’s often a warm light, as if from a lamp, inside. But no guard ever steps out to stop and question drivers.
For decades, the guard shack was all many civilians ever saw of the base. The Army’s departure didn’t close those gates — it opened them. Cane Creek’s fairways became a city golf course. Army housing, like the proud homes Buckner Circle, became civilian real estate. Vast stretches of forest, trod only by soldiers on exercises, were open for ... well, something.
Jamie Sledge wanted to fill the space with music. A retired federal judge, he was one of a group of advocates who in 2001 came to the Joint Powers Authority — the original body in charge of redeveloping the fort — with a plan to host the Alabama Symphony Orchestra here, turning the base into a Southern version of Tanglewood, the ritzy Massachusetts music venue. The state gave the group $60,000 to study the plan.
In the early years, there were plenty of bold ideas for McClellan, often with an dot-com flavor. Pets America, and online pet supply store, came to the JPA in 1999 with a plan to set up a large distribution center and hire 250 people. In 2005, Boxcar Foods, a startup with plans to become a “small scale version of Walmart,” offered to buy the old base exchange and employ 200 people, again as a distribution center.
Those big plans often came to nothing, though.
“I have a very sad feeling about it,” said Sledge. “So much opportunity was lost.”
Piece by piece
Stakeholders in the old fort cite plenty of reasons why some of the early plans never took off. The JPA was mired in legal challenges to its existence from the beginning — challenges that came to an end only with the creation of the McClellan Development Authority, the agency that now manages the former base.
The MDA got large amounts of money from the state, funding most of its operations through sales and rental of land.
But, really, no amount of music and no single startup was enough, by itself, to fill the hole the Army left.
“It’s taken longer than we expected,” acknowledged Phil Webb, chairman of the MDA’s board of directors.
Webb and his colleagues instead have been pushing the base forward piece by piece. The Center for Domestic Preparedness, a FEMA disaster training center, remained after the base closure and grew after the 2001 terrorist attacks. A Lowe’s hardware store stands on the very edge of the former fort beside McClellan Boulevard, its parking lot often full of cars. Hundreds of workers make violins and car parts in factories in McClellan’s industrial park, far from the city’s main roads and as invisible to the general public as the fort’s barracks once were.
In recent years, the focus has been more on developments that put the old fort’s uninhabited spaces to use. New mountain bike trails, carved into a wooded hillside near city soccer fields that were once a parade ground, will host a cycling tournament next year. In another wooded stretch of the old base, a system of horse trails is underway.
Webb said there are no plans to mark the 20th anniversary this week.
“We’re just busy working to try to develop outdoor recreation and create a vibrant community,” he said.