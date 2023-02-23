Talladega man dies in auto accident in Anniston

A Talladega man died in a single-vehicle crash in Anniston on Wednesday night, according to officials.
Jacoby E. Dickerson, 27, was killed off of Saks Road in Anniston when his vehicle struck a ditch and overturned, according to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
O’Neal said in a news release that Dickerson was ejected from the vehicle when his Trailblazer struck a retaining wall after it had overturned. Dickerson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Dickerson was transported to RMC Anniston where he was later pronounced deceased, according to O’Neal.
ALEA will continue to investigate the cause of the incident.
