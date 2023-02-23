 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega man dies in auto accident in Anniston

A Talladega man died in a single-vehicle crash in Anniston on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Jacoby E. Dickerson, 27, was killed off of Saks Road in Anniston when his vehicle struck a ditch and overturned, according to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags