Talladega man charged in Friday homicide in Anniston

A Talladega man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Saturday after he reportedly killed a man in Anniston the day before.
Anniston police charged Jonah Hosea Woodgett, 22, with murder. Police said they found Woodgett in Talladega.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police were called to the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and 31st Street, where they found the body of Marques Hardnett lying near the road.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Star on Friday that Hardnett’s body was found with several gunshot wounds.
An attempt Saturday to reach police was unsuccessful.
Police said more people may have been involved in Hardnett’s death, and urged anyone with more information on the case to call them at 256-240-4075.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Woodgett could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.