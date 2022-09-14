Taco Bell building in McClellan area

The aromas of sizzling tacos, quesadillas and burritos will eventually entice motorists along McClellan Boulevard, once a new Taco Bell restaurant is finished in north Anniston.
Construction is well under way, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
This Taco Bell will be located in front of the Anniston Wal-Mart and next to the McDonald’s.
“The contractor gives intermittent progress reports to their marketing division. They’re not ready to give us a date yet, it’s getting close,” said Toby Bennington, Anniston’s director of economic development and city planning. “They’re making progress and then there’s a slowdown.”
Bennington said that slowdowns are related to the contractor getting its materials delivered in a timely manner.
The new Taco Bell will not replace the other Taco Bell located at 22nd and Quintard, Bennington said.
“We’re also very pleased in the fact, at this time Taco Bell does not plan to close its other store,” he said.
“From a market segment standpoint, and the way these are looked at, what’s evolving is a north Anniston development area. The other Taco Bell is more of a midtown, that’s the hospital district, the government district and locations such as that,” Bennington said.
Bennington said the franchise is owned by Tacala, the largest Taco Bell franchise group.