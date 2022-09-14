 Skip to main content
Taco Bell building in McClellan area

Taco Bell

Construction is at this stage Tuesday on the new Taco Bell near Anniston Wal-Mart, but no opening date has been set.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The aromas of sizzling tacos, quesadillas and burritos will eventually entice motorists along McClellan Boulevard, once a new Taco Bell restaurant is finished in north Anniston.

Construction is well under way, but an opening date has yet to be announced. 