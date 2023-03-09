Sylvester Croom, first Black SEC coach, shares perspective with Scouts

“I learned early about leadership at home, school, church and community,” said Sylvester Croom on Wednesday at the American Values Luncheon of the 2023 Choccolocco District of the Greater Alabama Council Boy Scouts of America.
“To be in charge and be the head of a group, means you serve rather than be served,” he told more than 200 in attendance at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Croom’s education as a leader was fostered during his days as an offensive lineman at the University of Alabama, one of the first Black players under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He played center from 1972 to 1974 and was named All-American in 1974 and also won the SEC Blocking Trophy that season. Croom helped his team win a national title in 1973. He played in the NFL for a year before beginning his coaching career and, from 2004 to 2008, was Mississippi State University’s head coach, the first Black head coach in the SEC. He was named the 2007 SEC Coach of the Year. In 2022, Croom was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Dozens of current and former scouts were at the event, which also served as a fundraiser. About $90,000 had been raised for the scouting program prior to the luncheon and was around $98,000 by its end, said retired Judge Mal Street, emcee for the event and a lifetime scout.
The event honored three outstanding community leaders who serve Calhoun and Cleburne counties in numerous ways. Recognized were Mark Dryden, an Eagle Scout and the current president and third-generation owner of Dryden Funeral Home in Heflin; Georgia Calhoun, a retired teacher who was honored for the vast number of community projects and organizations she has led and holder of “The Quill” Woman of Excellence Award from the former Girl Scout Cottaquilla Council; and William P. Acker III, known for his participation in Boy Scouts. He was a Cub Scout and an Eagle Scout with the Bronze Palm, Order of the Arrow and, in 1972, holder of the District Scouter Award. In 1976, he served as the Choccolocco District Camping Chairman.
Anniston financial adviser Stephen LaFollette is chairman of the Friends of Scouting Committee — the event organizer. He became involved because he knows the value of developing character and leadership skills.
“Scouting has a big influence in this area, and it is the role models who see these kids on a weekly basis who help develop their character.”
During his speech, Croom said he would like to have had an opportunity to be a Boy Scout, but scouting wasn’t available in the Holt community in Tuscaloosa where he grew up. However, he said his parents, church, school and community instilled the importance of having a good character and being a leader.
He told how, once, his mother made him get out of bed at 1 a.m. and re-wash all the dishes because one dish he had already washed was dirty.
“That was my job, though,” Croom said and added that the lesson taught him to do his best at whatever he did. However, he said he still hates to wash dishes.
Also, a lesson his father, a minister, taught him was to do his best during the practice sessions for football.
“On the way home from my first practice, my daddy drove afterward. He was very calm when I got in the car and said, ‘Son, what you did today was not the best you could do. Don’t do another practice like that.’”
Croom said his grandfather, a foundry worker, taught him the little things in life were the most important. Croom recognized how hard his grandfather worked and wondered why, at family meals, he made sure everyone else ate before he helped himself.
“That was humility,” Croom said. “He put food on the table, but he didn’t eat as everyone else did. That is the essence of leadership.”
After high school, Croom played football at the University of Alabama and was often inspired by Bryant, whom he described as a great motivator.
“He could get into the heart of each and every player and develop a leader,” Croom said. “Bryant was demanding, uncompromising and caring. He was devoted to victory and helping other people.”
During his coaching career, Croom was a position coach at the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.
Assisting in the lunch schedule were three scouts of the Sacred Heart Scout Troop, Jackson Lyle, a junior at White Plains High School who is about to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout; Leslit Basidio, also on the verge of receiving the rank of Eagle Scout. She is a senior at Oxford High School, and Aaliyah Armour, a fifth-grader at Kitty Stone Elementary School.
Their troop leader, Ted Heathcock, serves as the scout committee chair for the Sacred Heart troop.
“Teaching values starts at home,” Heathcock said, “We go out and spread the American values. Each of the tenets of scout law is to develop character. Every time a scout ranks up, he or she must state that they have lived the Scout Oath and Law and sign the statement.”