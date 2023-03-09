 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylvester Croom, first Black SEC coach, shares perspective with Scouts

Croom

Sylvester Croom is shown at the Scouting event.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

“I learned early about leadership at home, school, church and community,” said Sylvester Croom on Wednesday at the American Values Luncheon of the 2023 Choccolocco District of the Greater Alabama Council Boy Scouts of America.

“To be in charge and be the head of a group, means you serve rather than be served,” he told more than 200 in attendance at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

scouts

Ted Heathcock is proud of the scouts, three of whom had roles at the Choccolocco District American Values Luncheon. From left they are Jackson Lyle, Leslit Basidio and Aaliyah Armour.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 