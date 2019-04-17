A staggering number of tourists may visit Anniston’s Freedom Riders National Monument when it’s finished, but someone has to decide where they’ll park.
The City Council on Tuesday authorized a five-month, $57,700 study by Greenville, Ga.-based transit firm J.R. Wilburn and Associates to figure out an answer. The firm will evaluate the circulation of buses, pedestrians and personal vehicles, walking distances from parking lots, accessibility for visitors with disabilities and various other criteria, down to signs and landscaping to “provide an improved visitor experience.”
Pete Conroy, co-chair of the Freedom Riders Park Committee, said the study will be valuable as preparation for incoming traffic to the monument. He was involved in efforts to name Little River Canyon a National Park Service site, and he said expectations were shattered by the torrents of traffic the park drew in.
“Now that we know it’s half a million people and $15 million in economic impact, and that’s a half-hour away,” he said. “That’s eco-tourism. What we’re talking about here (in Anniston) is heritage tourism, and the data shows that heritage tourism is absolutely trending.”
Each month, the transit firm will provide a progress report to the city and be paid a percentage of its total fee, according to the contract. Two public forums, which have not yet been scheduled, will inform residents on progress and allow feedback. The resulting report should inform later construction to accommodate the influx of traffic.
City Manager Jay Johnson said Wednesday that the study is funded by a $500,000 grant through the National Park Service and costs the city nothing. He added that $57,000 sounds like a lot of money, but the studies “have to meet the standards of the National Park Service.”
The monument comprises two locations. The first is the former Greyhound bus station at 1031 Gurnee Ave., where a Birmingham-bound bus from Atlanta carrying Freedom Riders — activists against public transit segregation — stopped on May 14, 1961. The vehicle and its occupants were attacked by segregationists and Ku Klux Klan members, who slashed its tires. The second is a spot on Alabama 202 about 6 miles outside Anniston where the tires on the bus gave out and the pursuing mob lit the bus on fire with its occupants still inside.
President Barack Obama proclaimed both sites as a national monument in 2017, just eight days before the end of his final term.
Visitors to the completed monument will see the bus station restored to its 1961 appearance, according to Johnson, with a visitor center in the former Moore Printing building beside it.
“You’ll be stepping back in time 60-plus years,” Johnson said.
Conroy said there will be solar-powered “audio posts” with recordings of Freedom Riders Charles Person and Hank Thomas recounting their experience on the bus.
“We’re optimistic that this will be a game-changer, redefining who we are as a people committed to history and redemption,” Conroy said.
Barbara Tagger, acting project superintendent from the National Park Service for the Freedom Riders monument, said her next step is to set up a temporary “base of operations” this summer, where visitors can be greeted and staff can manage communications by phone, email and social media.
“Meanwhile we’ll be looking at the planning part of doing the restoration of the Greyhound bus station, which is first priority, and doing acquisition of the building next door,” she said.
Tagger, who said she has been with the National Park Service for more than 30 years, noted that progress toward a completed monument might be slow, but it’s a deliberate pace by necessity.
“All of us are working together to make sure this story is going to be told, and told properly,” she said.