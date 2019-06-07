Anniston Regional Airport will receive a $150,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant to determine improvements needed on the 7,000-foot runway, according to a city official.
“This study will undertake analyzing the current asphalt quality and how to improve it,” said City Manager Jay Johnson. He added the study would focus on the “safety and strength” of the runway.
This grant is one of 21 from the FAA announced on Friday by the office of Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa. Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport and Talladega Municipal Airport will also receive grants.
Johnson said that, as in most aviation projects, the FAA grant will cover 90 percent of the cost of the study, and the other 10 percent will be split by the state and city.
Johnson estimated the study will take approximately a year to complete and review. Then the city will apply for another FAA grant to implement the improvements recommended by the study.
Johnson said he is “very optimistic” about getting funding in two to three years.
He added the grant had come with a “quick turnaround” because “the council just authorized the application about a month ago.”
Johnson said the Anniston airport, just south of Interstate 20, recently completed another project to improve taxiways and ramps, which took about a year. He added the runways will take longer “simply because of the length.”
“That will be a large project,” Johnson said.