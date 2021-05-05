Study: New Anniston hotel could bring in $3 million a year

A Cobblestone Hotel in downtown Anniston stands to be worth as much as $3.35 million to Calhoun County each year, according to an economic impact study released Wednesday.
An impact analysis by the Jacksonville State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research showed that the proposed hotel could create about 33 jobs for the community and generate more than $1 million in labor income and $115,000 in local taxes each year.
In late March, the Anniston City Council offered tax abatements to Cobblestone Hotels, a Wisconsin company with 130 hotel properties in 27 states, for a hotel to be built in the 1200 block of Noble Street. Work could begin on the new hotel this year, though a definite timeline has yet to be announced.
Anniston public information officer Jackson Hodges said the impact study is a good indication for the hotel’s future.
“This is the type of thing you do for projects that are in the works and on the way,” Hodges said Wednesday afternoon. He pointed to relatively recent studies of the Noble Street Festival and the new federal courthouse as examples. “It’s important for other investors to see, as well, and they may join the hotel project or set out for even larger investments.”
Hodges, who is also director of the city’s Main Street program, said he’s seen a leap in enthusiasm for downtown projects over the last few years. The current environment is friendlier to investors than it might have been a decade ago, or even a couple of years back, he said.
Construction of the federal courthouse has provided the city with a degree of economic clout, which has in turn made hoteliers more interested in the long-empty spot on Noble Street.
More new projects, including the opening of the Freedom Riders National Monument and the purchase of the old Calhoun Theater, have continued a trend of new development downtown.
Public survey on downtown Anniston underway
Hodges’ Main Street Anniston intends to create a five-year-plan for downtown this year to capitalize on the momentum.
An online survey opened Wednesday for residents, business owners and other stakeholders to suggest their ideas for the five-year-plan, with questions regarding downtown shopping and eating habits, safety considerations and open-ended discussion about the future.
Hodges said the survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownAnnistonAL, is open to anyone who has interest in downtown Anniston, including those who don’t live in Anniston but would like to improve the area with suggestions. Responses from business owners and investors in the downtown area would also be especially helpful, Hodges said.
The survey will be open until mid-June, when an in-person community meeting will be held to discuss the survey and start official development of the plan.
“The survey will act as the steering force for the group and help select the issues people think are the most important,” Hodges said. “It’s a golden opportunity; every response will statistically affect the direction we head in. Now is the time to speak.”