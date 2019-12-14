Students compete in robotics tourney at Anniston Middle

There’s a special feeling that comes with seeing something you’ve built come to life, according to seventh-grader Lucy He.
The girl was one of dozens of middle and high school students from across the state who competed Saturday in a robotics tournament at Anniston Middle School. Despite not making it to the final round, they had a productive day, He said.
“I feel like we really did our best at this tournament, because we got our lift to start working and we did a bunch of coding,” He said. “Today was just a really efficient day.”
In the school’s gymnasium, students gathered on the sides of two “fields.” Some of the students, with controllers in their hands, moved the robots around and made the robots lift orange, green and purple cubes.
In the school’s cafeteria, students were wielding different tools and adding or removing different parts from several robots.
According to Anniston High School math teacher and robotics coach Karen Stewart, who organized the tournament, 34 teams from around the state competed and the day’s champions qualified for the state tournament in March.
Stewart said competing teams used their robots to stack the cubes, place them in “towers” placed around the field and push them into corners of the field. She said teams scored points based on the color of the cube and where it was placed.
According to Stewart, each school built its own small robot and brought it to the tournament. During the first few rounds, she said, students from each school are randomly selected for different teams and robots.
During the last preliminary rounds, Stewart said, the eight top-scoring teams get to pick who they want on their teams.
“Everyone gets an equal opportunity,” Stewart said. “When they do a random selection, everyone will get an equal number of chances.”
Connor Duff, an Auburn High School senior, said he was surprised when he and his teammates were named the champions of the tournament. He said they had gone through many failures and skipped lunch periods to get there.
“There’s a lot of overtime outside of class,” Duff said.
Duff said he enjoyed the robotics class because, instead of sitting at a desk and taking notes, he had room to stand up and move around.
Lucy He and Sara White, a fellow Pizitz Middle School seventh-grader, said they noticed they were two of just a few girls at the tournament. They said they were part of an all-girls team from their school, which they believed their coaches put them in purposefully.
“Now, there’s not a lot of girls in the STEM-robotics community,” He said. “It would be nice to have some more girls.”
Tanner Vander Noot, a ninth-grader at the Westminster School in Shelby County, said his team members had to change several things about their robot to make it work better. Which is why, he said, he was surprised at how well his team did.
Vander Noot said this was the school’s first time to compete in a robotics tournament. Aside from a parent who brought them to the tournament, he said, they didn’t have a teacher sponsoring them.
“We do it all on our own,” Vander Noot said.
Oxford High School junior Dalton Martinez, who was sitting in the school’s cafeteria, said he was using a team member’s robot to compete solo. Martinez said he had started working on his own robot at school, but hadn’t finished it in time for the tournament.
He said he’d gotten several cuts on his fingers from working, but was glad to have gotten to do something creative.
“When you’re building, it’s like making your own toy that you can use,” Martinez said.
Several of the students said they could see themselves doing similar things to what they did Saturday. Auburn High School junior Benjamin Davis said he wanted to work either as an electrical engineer or a computer science engineer.
Stewart said robotics programs are a good way to get students interested in technology which, according to her, “is the future.”
“Anything with technology is the future,” Stewart said. “They learn to do computer programming, they learn to fix them and work on them mechanically, so it teaches them mechanical engineering as well.”