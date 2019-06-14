Stringfellow Memorial Hospital was recertified as a “center of distinction” for bariatric surgery by the Blue Cross Blue Shield on May 17.
“We are one of 10 hospitals in the state of Alabama with a certified bariatric program,” said Joe Weaver, chief executive officer of Stringfellow Hospital.
Bariatric surgery is a procedure in which surgeons remove part of the stomach to induce weight loss in patients. The procedure is a way for people who are morbidly obese to lose weight if other options aren’t successful.
Blue Cross has two distinctions for medical facilities: “centers of distinction” and “centers of distinction plus.”
Centers of distinction, according to the Blue Cross website, meet “overall quality measures for patient safety and outcomes, developed with input from the medical community.”
Centers of distinction plus include those quality standards, and factor affordability into the equation.
Dr. Clifford Black, a bariatric surgeon at Stringfellow, said these certification programs are used for vetting purposes.
“When bariatric surgery started in the ’90s there was little credentialing, and many people suffered from inadequate training,” Black said.
According to Black, who has performed more than 3,000 surgeries since 2001, the Stringfellow bariatric program has such a high quality of service because the medical professionals there made a commitment to exclusively do bariatric surgery for their practice. Over time this has led to the accumulation of experience.
Rather than performing the surgery and moving on to the next one, doctors at Stringfellow keep up with patients’ progress and status to give them the best chance to lose weight and keep it off — another factor that makes the center one of distinction.
Jennifer Wilson, a hair salon owner in Oxford, was one of Black’s patients four years ago.
“I fought with my weight for 15 years,” said Wilson, who was 260 pounds before her surgery. Black, a client of hers, told her about the program, and after some consideration, she decided to go through with it.
She had a gastric sleeve procedure, in which the surgeon removed part of her stomach until what remained was shaped like a sleeve.
“I wish everyone wouldn’t go to Birmingham and stayed local because Dr. Black is probably the best,” said Wilson. Wilson says she now feels energetic, feels younger and sleeps better than before.
Wilson described the hospital’s service after her operation as “excellent,” and also said she’d do it all over again.
One account Black shared was an experience his business partner, Dr. Lei Liu, had with an older patient who was insulin dependent and taking many medicines just to function. A year after the surgery the patient only took one multivitamin a day and was otherwise healthy.
People who are more than 100 pounds over their ideal body weight generally suffer health problems that affect their ability to function.
“Their quality of life is zilch,” said Black. “They become more of a spectator and less of a participant.”
Common medical issues associated with obesity include joint aches and sleep problems, as well as seven to 15 years off life expectancy, according to Black.
These ailments related to weight are called “comorbidities” by medical professionals. The standard for considering a patient for bariatric surgery is a body mass index of around 35-40 percent with comorbidities, or above 40 percent without comorbidities, according to Black.
Body mass index refers to the percentage of a person’s weight that is made up of fat.
There is some leeway for physicians to decide if they’ll operate on a patient, as the standards in place are insurance requirements. So if a patient who doesn’t meet the insurance standards wants to pay privately for a surgery, physicians may still operate on them.