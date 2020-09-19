Stringfellow documentary examines a long thread of generosity

The insightful generosity of an Anniston woman who used her wealth 100 years ago to make northeast Alabamians’ lives better today will enjoy the spotlight Sunday on Alabama Public Television.
The locally produced documentary “A Selfless Heart: The Susie Parker Stringfellow Story” will air at 4 p.m. It will trace the life story of the namesake of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, concluding with her death in 1920, in particular examining influences that led her to establish a hospital for the poor of Anniston.
Money generated from an operational change at the hospital within the past quarter-century amounted to millions of dollars, which in turn made possible the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Today, the foundation owns the hospital and leases it to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
“We wanted to show the history of how Susie became Susie — how she maintained her wealth and how she used her wealth,” said Mitchell Rogers, director of scholarships, partnerships and operations with the Community Foundation.
“It’s because of how she was raised,” in a family that helped others, noted Susan Williamson, the foundation’s vice president for advancement and communications.
That wealth and beneficence began with Stringfellow’s father, Duncan Parker, whose memorial gift to a Baptist congregation in Anniston brought about Parker Memorial Baptist Church in the latter years of the 19th century.
Daughter Susie married W. W. Stringfellow. They had no children, and Susie took ill and died at age 51 — but not before signing a will that managed the property she had inherited from her father, an Anniston banker by profession.
“We wanted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Susie signing her will ... just days before she died,” said Williamson, regarding the motivation for the documentary.
The reason that’s important, those connected with the production said Friday, is not only did the money provide the seed of wealth that benefits area residents today, it was also unusual for a woman of that era to exert such control over a large sum of money that belonged to her.
“This was really extraordinary for a woman to leave a gift in that way. It took a lot of foresight and also a lot of generosity,” said Thomas S. Potts Jr. of Potts Marketing Group, an Anniston company that assembled and coordinated the talent required to produce the film. (Potts’ voice will be familiar to many in the community as the documentary’s narrator.)
The documentary was written by Julia Harwell Segars and directed and edited by James Smith.
Basically, Stringfellow’s will specified that her husband would live in their home — located on the same hill where the current hospital stands — until his death, then the structure and the surrounding property would become a hospital. Her will also specified how the hospital would be governed: by a board composed of selected representatives from five leading local houses of worship — a man and a woman from each.
W. W. Stringfellow died at age 75 in December 1932; legal wrangling ensued, but the hospital did get established in 1938.
The value of what she bequeathed to the community would be something around $40 million in today’s dollars, Potts said.
The idea of a documentary celebrating Stringfellow’s generosity in its centennial year was first proposed to the Community Foundation board some 4-5 years ago by its president and CEO, Jennifer Maddox. The production itself has been two to two-and-a-half years in the making. Contemporary sources include accounts from the women’s clubs of the early 20th century that Stringfellow and her friends belonged to, Maddox said.
One lesson she hopes viewers glean from it, Maddox said Friday, is “a philanthropic legacy can reach people you didn’t even intend when you started.”