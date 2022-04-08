Street closures announced for Noble Street Festival

To accommodate the Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium, the city of Anniston has announced street closures.
On Saturday, April 9, from 2 a.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday, the following streets will be closed.
— Noble Street from 9th Street to 12th Street.
— Wilmer Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street.
— Moore Avenue from 12th Street to 11th Street.
— Gurnee Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
— 10th Street from Gurnee Avenue to Noble Street.
— 12th Street from Moore Avenue to Wilmer Avenue.
— Intersection of 10th Street and Moore Avenue.
In addition, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, the Anniston Police Department will begin barricading parking spots on Noble Street between 10th Street and 11th Street, the goal being to prevent cars being left on the street prior to the 2 a.m. road closures. Vehicles left within the closed areas will be towed. City officials want to make sure no vehicles are left within the festival footprint area.
Jackson Hodges, City of Anniston public information officer, said he is optimistic about the success of this year’s event.
“Overall, this looks to be one of the best festivals in recent memory. The weather is projected to be great, there will be a free Kidzone, combat park, live music and professional cycling all day,” Hodges said.
The festival begins at 11 a.m.
For more information on the street closures: https://bit.ly/3NOgbNQ