Painted bicycles that once greeted Anniston’s downtown visitors — and were later quietly carted off by city workers — are now award-winning art.
Main Street Alabama, a state-affiliated nonprofit that works with downtown revitalization programs, earlier this week gave an Excellence in Placemaking Award to Art Bikes, the Donoho School art project that placed 20 bikes in various downtown locations in April.
They’re the same bikes city workers collected and put into storage in June – surprising fans of the project, who had expected the bikes to be a long-term fixture downtown.
“This is just a way to honor their contribution,” said Reilly Johnson, director of Main Street Anniston, the city’s downtown development arm. “We’re hoping they can become an annual installment.”
City officials in June said the bikes were put into storage in part because city policy doesn’t allow year-round displays on city property. That rule was put in place due to past controversies such as the display of Confederate battle flags on Quintard Avenue, city officials have said.
Attempts to reach Donoho’s spokeswoman for comment were unsuccessful
Main Street Alabama also honored Bistro 1307 with an Excellence in Building Design award for its restoration work at 1307 Noble St.