Businesses at Summerall Plaza have been struggling since a state highway project shut off their access to Alabama 21
So Keith Pope did what any businessperson would do: He bought an 18-foot tall, multicolored metal chicken sculpture.
“It's to try and draw attention to the shopping center,” said Pope, the owner of Pool Mart. “It's to give people something to laugh about whether they come shopping here or not.”
The plaza used to have entrances off Alabama 21, but after the construction of the Veterans Memorial Parkway, the state put up a fence between the stores and the street, closing off the Alabama 21 entrance and moving it to U.S. 431. Pope said this makes it harder for customers just passing by to access the businesses.
“We're in a zoo,” Pope said. “You can see us, but you can't get to us. So we hope that chicken will draw a little attention and people will actually try to figure out how to get around the loop to get in."
Jason Kellner, owner of Kolectic Treasures Antique Store, said that an Alabama 21 entrance would make access easier for customers and would help the local businesses in the plaza.
“We're hoping that it will bring in more people because it has been bringing attention,” Kellner said. “Our biggest goal is the state reopening that front side over here kind of where that three-way is. I think that'll help a lot more. They kind of cut us off a little bit.”
Shannon Jones, the Alabama Department of Transportation district administrator for Calhoun County, said the state has not given the shopping plaza an entrance on Alabama 21 due to “safety concerns to the general public,” citing traffic patterns at the intersection of Alabama 21 and U.S. 431.
Pope named the sculpture Mr. Googles because “he makes you giggle.”
Kellner said his store has adopted Mr. Googles as its mascot and plans to start selling smaller versions of the sculpture soon. He also plans to eventually sell T-shirts, koozies and other merchandise featuring the chicken.
People “say it's really cool,” he said. “That it makes you smile when they pass by, that it just makes them laugh and that's what we wanted. We wanted something to make somebody, you know, to catch their eye."
Kellner said he hopes they can turn Mr. Googles into an attraction that people across the state will know about. Kolectic Treasures recently began a guest book for people who take a picture with the installation to sign.
“We had somebody from Ohio come in and took a picture,” he said. “Literally come off the highway and took a picture with him and came in and asked us about it. ... They saw it right off the highway, which made me feel good.”
Pope installed the 18-foot sculpture in front of his store May 2. He purchased the chicken from Midway Sales, an antique wholesaler in Heflin specializing in garden decorations and animal sculptures. Pope said the special-ordered sculpture was supposed to be 12 feet tall, but due to a mix up Pope received an 18-foot tall chicken instead.
Micky Clay, the owner of Midway Sales, said when he realized he’d ordered the wrong size, he wasn’t worried about whether or not Pope would take it. The sculpture cost Pope around $5,000.
“He wanted it for attention, so I figured he wouldn’t mind,” Clay said, adding that the mix-up makes the installment the biggest chicken the store has ever sold.
Pope said he hopes business in the plaza can use the sculpture as a way to let customers know where they’re located. He also said he didn’t mind the mix up in size.
“You know, go big or go home is kind of the philosophy so shoot, yeah, we took it,” Pope said.