Store damaged in vehicular accident

The Anniston Fire Department responded to an accident scene involving multiple vehicles at the Texaco filling station and convenience store (pictured above) at the corner of Greenbrier and Coleman roads Wednesday. According to AFD Assistant Chief Brandon Connell, the department responded with two engines and heavy rescue. Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to treatment, Connell wrote in an email. As can be seen in the photo, the Texaco station sustained damage in the incident, about which no other information was available at press time.