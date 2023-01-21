 Skip to main content
STEM group teaches area kids about science, careers

Zylen Davis, 9, sits working on his lamp project, periodically asking questions from a staff member, Joycelyn Palmore-Haynes, at the STEM camp at Wiggins community center Saturday.
 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Scientist and engineer Jerome McQueen asked a group of kids Saturday at the Wiggins Community Center what they wanted to be when they grew up. 

Little hands flew up with answers like professional baseball players and Youtube gamers. McQueen posed a new question: “How many of you want to be engineers?” 

