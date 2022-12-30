State VA director issues caution on Camp Lejeune ads

A new law which took effect barely three months ago has led to a barrage of advertising on television, radio and social media.
The ads urge veterans who may have served at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, to contact attorneys for their assistance in suing the federal government for damages from health issues they may have developed due to contaminated water at the North Carolina military base.
The office of the Alabama Commissioner of Veteran Affairs cautions veterans to be careful about answering those ads and suggests they find counsel with those who offer expertise on the subject of veterans’ benefits before pursuing the path suggested by those advertisements.
The origins
Alabama Commissioner of Veterans Affairs W. Kent Davis, himself a veteran and attorney — as well as Anniston city manager in 2016-17 — told The Anniston Star the ads began after the passage of a law in the shadow of confirmation of the base’s contamination which allowed a judicial avenue for veterans to pursue should they believe they had been affected by those toxic conditions.
The Veterans PACT Act of 2022 (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) is a law designed to care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service. The law provides expanded health care and disability benefits for veterans and their families. It phased into practice on Aug. 10 and will expire in October 2026.
“Within that law was the ‘Camp Lejeune Justice Act’ which was kind of unique because it waived a long-existing law called The Feres Doctrine which basically said military service members cannot sue the government,” Davis said. “That doctrine said the military was a unique character of service to the government and you waive some of your litigation rights if not all of them. So up until now, the only recourse for veterans was to seek administrative remedies through the federal VA. There had already been many Camp Lejeune veterans who had done that as the science showed the water there was toxic.”
He said claims had to be filed through the state veterans service offices to the federal VA which showed veterans had suffered “long term health consequences” connected with service at Camp Lejeune.
“Some of those claims got approved, but the new act says veterans do not have to go through the administrative process. You can go straight to court,” Davis said. “That’s really unusual for active service duty members and veterans to be able to go to court and sue for their health situations. You normally must exhaust your administrative remedies first.”
Davis said the new act gives “a shortcut to federal court and waives the statute of limitations on a lot of cases.”
“That’s why you are seeing this flood of legal ads,” he said.
A lot of questions
Davis said he has been getting “a lot of questions” about the ads and the U.S Senate Veterans Affairs recently held a hearing on the new act “with a lot of questions from committee members about what they perceive as predatory practices.”
“The U.S. Veterans Administration said there had already been $1 billion worth of ads from legal firms and they are concerned about it,” Davis said.
The warning on benefits
Davis said Veterans Affairs at both the state and federal levels are giving a “pretty serious warning” about how taking a certain course of action could be detrimental to the benefits a veteran might be currently receiving.
“Veterans certainly have the right to get a lawyer and go to federal court,” Davis said. “But if they get a settlement judgment as a result of that lawsuit, the federal VA can offset their federal administrative remedies.”
He explained if a veteran has an administrative claim which has already been adjudicated and is getting disability or other types of compensation connected with service at Camp Lejeune, that compensation may be reduced by any judicial award.
“Many veterans don’t know that and think they can get a windfall by having both an administrative claim and a judicial claim in their favor,” Davis said.
He said a federal VA official emphasized that scenario during the recent U.S. Senate hearing.
Seek experienced counsel
“We are warning veterans to make sure they make an informed decision about how to best proceed with their cases,” Davis said, noting the VA is not seeking to criticize the legal profession.
“They need to find an attorney who understands veterans’ claims,” he said. “There are a lot of legal firms trying to jump in on this legal windfall and that is causing our concern about predatory practices.”
Davis said veterans are being required in some instances to sign contingency fee agreements where “a big chunk of their settlement or win in court” will be paid to an attorney.
“In that case, the veteran won’t get much in the long run,” he said.
Local viewpoint
Longtime local veterans’ advocate Ken Rollins told The Star the risk to those who may have served at Camp Lejeune “is very real.”
“If you served there, even temporarily, you can file,” Rollins said. “The key to it is you have to get one of the cancers involved. That rules out the majority. There could be 50 people in Anniston who served there, but they might not have or suffer from those specific diseases.”
Rollins compared the issue with that of “Agent Orange” during the Vietnam era.
“The company that sprayed it kept a record of when they sprayed and where they sprayed,” he explained. “If you were serving in Vietnam on the ground during the period it was being sprayed, you were automatically eligible for compensation.”
Rollins was one of many Vietnam soldiers who were able to make claims on that compensation, having been found 100 percent disabled due to his exposure to the chemical.
The Camp Lejeune claims are not assumed or automatic.
“There may be a lot of people who file for the Camp Lejeune compensation, but they are going to have to prove the damage was a direct cause of their time there,” he said. “Even if you were exposed, you have to prove you had some harm from it.”
Rollins said the local reaction he has gotten has been one of “a general discussion” and those he has spoken to who had served in the Marines and might have gone through the Marine base have not reported any health problems that would qualify.
“I’ve reminded them that if they are going to file a claim, they need to wait until they can show they have something,” Rollins said.
He added that the population of Marines, specifically those who have yet to show signs of a relevant disease and are of advancing age, are not likely to ever be eligible for such a claim.
Free expert help is available
Davis said there is “lots of expert advice available” particularly through various service organizations such as the American Legion, VFW or DFV.
“We have 63 veterans service offices in Alabama and we tell veterans to talk to those folks first and get good advice because these cases are very individualized,” he said. “It might help to have someone on the administrative side such as a service officer with the state or a service organization look at one’s records and find out about the individual situation before they make the sudden leap to hiring an attorney and going straight to court. It might actually show the judicial route may be best for a lot of people.”
“We just don’t want veterans to jump into the legal side too quickly and not understand the consequences,” Davis said. “And, our services at the VA are free. We don’t charge anything.”
Why not Fort McClellan?
Davis said there is no database showing the number of Alabama veterans who may have served at Camp Lejeune.
“That is sort of the same situation as we have been experiencing with Fort McClellan,” he said.
There had been an outcry from veterans last fall when those who served at Fort McClellan, which had been a testing base for toxic chemicals, were not given the same privileges as Camp Lejeune in the PACT Act.
Davis said U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuuberville had brought up the local base during the recent U.S. Senate hearings.
“There was a separate bill introduced several years ago which was aimed at forming a health registry for all Fort McClellan veterans to track their long-term health issues to see if there were spikes in certain cancers or respiratory diseases,” he said.
Davis said that was part of the PACT Act, but as the bill made its way through the U.S. House “it was heavily amended.”
“Instead of a health registry, it now orders the federal VA to do an epidemiological study for Fort McClellan to try to determine who served there and what toxins were present over the decades it was open,” he said. “The federal VA admitted during the U.S. Senate hearings they are going to have a tough time doing that since adequate records were not kept. It was a training base, so a lot of people went through there for months or weeks at a time — sometimes for ‘toxic training.’ It was home of the Army chemical corps.”
Davis said accounts from veterans show there were “some pretty toxic materials” at the local base.
“We have never implied this was done nefariously or there was any cover-up,” he said. “Our take has always been that most of this occurred when there simply wasn’t the scientific knowledge available we now have.”
He said the federal VA is now working through the Department of Health and Human Services with the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry “to try to compile the records of who served at McClellan, what toxins were used and when they were used to establish some scientific baseline.”
“There are many Fort McClellan veterans we hear from who seem to be not happy with the changes in the PACT Act and most of them wanted a health registry,” Davis said. “Their argument is there was one toxic exposure in the water supply at Camp Lejeune. At Fort McClellan, you are talking about multiple toxic exposures. Yet suddenly, Camp Lejeune has suddenly become a hot topic. They are the ones getting all the protection now when arguably the worst exposure over a longer period of time was at Fort McClellan and they are getting virtually nothing because they have a tough case and there are no presumptive conditions for them. They must make their own burden of proof in making their own administrative claims.”
“It is tough to do that without presumptive conditions or some statistical analysis of Fort McClellan showing there are spikes in certain diseases,” he said. “They are clearly frustrated and we hear it all the time. There are state VA directors from across the country who have never heard of Fort McClellan who call here to ask about it.”
The role of the state VA
Davis said the 63 state veteran service centers average approximately 30,000 visits per month in a state which has more than 400,000 veterans.
“A significant number of those contacts are being reported to be about the Camp Lejeune Justice Act,” he said. “It is a new law and for many of them, it’s the first time they have ever heard of this issue. We’re thankful there are a lot of those who are turning to their local services offices and asking what this is all about. Our officers talk to them, in confidence, and if they want to file an administrative claim, they do it.”
“People are continuously coming up to me telling me they are tired of all the television ads,” Davis said. “They have become really prevalent and that’s why we are warning people to look before you leap. That might be the answer for some, but you need an experienced claims law firm that understands both the law and working with veterans’ benefits. That route could be potentially worse for some in the end.”