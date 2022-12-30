 Skip to main content
State VA commissioner issues caution on Camp Lejeune ads

Kent Davis explains absence of Fort McClellan from the new law

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner W. Kent Davis at work in his office in Montgomery. 

 Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

A new law which took effect barely three months ago has led to a barrage of advertising on television, radio and social media.

The ads urge veterans who may have served at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, to contact attorneys for their assistance in suing the federal government for damages from health issues they may have developed due to contaminated water at the North Carolina military base.

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner W. Kent Davis is shown speaking to the media after speaking at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Veterans Day ceremony.
Ken Rollins, speaks at the 32nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston the ceremony on Nov. 11, 2022. Rollins says anyone looking to file a claim will have to prove health problems were caused by the toxic water found at Camp Lejeune.

