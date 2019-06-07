Security contractor Xtreme Concepts will stay in the military barracks known as the Starships for at least another weekend, as Circuit Court Judge Debra Jones ponders the company's lawsuit against its landlord, the McClellan Development Authority.
Jones spent more than nine hours Friday listening to arguments between the lawyer for Xtreme and representatives for the MDA, which hopes to evict the company.
"They're blowing stuff up," said Peter Bolvig, an attorney for the MDA. "They're shooting guns, in violation of the law, and in violation of the lease."
It’s a lawsuit steeped in the kind of quasi-military jargon and concepts familiar only in an old Army town.
Start with the Starships, a cluster of oppressive-looking buildings that once housed soldiers, back when the Army's Fort McClellan was Anniston's top employer. Closed for 20 years now, the land that was once the fort is now in the hands of the MDA, a civilian board tasked with redeveloping the base.
Enter Landon Ash, a member of the family that owns the Golden Flake snack food company and founder of Xtreme, a private contractor that offers military style training. Xtreme is also owner of iK9, an outfit that trains working dogs for bomb detection.
In 2015, Xtreme agreed to lease the Starships — seemingly a load off the MDA, which had struggled to find a use for one of the largest building complexes on the former base. The closest the MDA had previously come to using the buildings was after Hurricane Katrina, though the federal government eventually decided against housing hurricane victims there.
Last year, after a seemingly tense set of closed-door meetings, the MDA agreed to sell the Starhips to Xtreme. The company's lease gave Xtreme an option to buy, and to knock past rent paid off the price of the building. MDA officials expected to get $1.2 million in the deal.
But in April, the MDA seemed to suddenly change course. Not only was the land deal off, but the MDA gave Xtreme notice that they were set to be evicted from the property. Xtreme filed a lawsuit. Jones granted the company a temporary restraining order, allowing the company to stay in the Starships.
At Friday's hearing, Jones was supposed to hear arguments over whether to extend that injunction until the case is concluded. It's the type of hearing that often lasts no longer than the time it takes to watch a TV sitcom. But it stretched to the length of a 20-inning ball game as both sides grilled witnesses.
"It's pretty clear that they've been arbitrary and capricious in rejecting Xtreme," said Tamera Erskine, the company's lawyer.
Witnesses for the MDA said the company stopped paying its rent sometime in spring of 2018. MDA attorney Jason Odom — who spent two hours on the stand as a witness — said that after six months of non-payment the authority sent Xtreme a message to pay up or exercise its option to buy the building outright. He said Xtreme didn't respond by the 15-day deadline outlined in the lease, though MDA did take the company up on an offer made in November, two months after the deadline.
But as both sides approached the closing table, conflict between the parties grew. MDA director Julie Moss testified that she asked for water testing in Cane Creek after someone complained about what appeared to be feces in the creek near Xtreme's dog pens.
City engineer Lance Armbrester testified that water from a stormwater pipe from the Starships tested well above acceptable limits for E. coli. State rules allow up to 2,500 colonies of E. coli in a stream like Cane Creek, Armbrester said. The water from the pipe had anywhere from 62,000 colonies to more than 4 million in some tests.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management last year listed Cane Creek as an impaired waterway, citing E. Coli.
Moss and Armbrester testified that they saw Xtreme officials using hoses to wash dog feces down drains at the facility during a visit to the site.
Erskine disputed that. She said the company bags up dog feces and disposes of it, while hosing down kennels with chemicals that kill bacteria. She asked Armbrester and Odom if they'd investigated the two other dog training facilities that have operated on the former base in recent years — AMK9 and VWK9. Both said they'd had no complaints about runoff from those sites.
Erskine noted that the VWK9 still runs a "canine biathlon" at its site, part of which has athletes and their dogs running through water features. Cane Creek runs through the VWK9 site.
Witnesses for the MDA also accused Xtreme of running military simulations on the site — complete with live gunfire and explosives — that violated both city ordinance and Xtreme’s lease.
Ash, the owner of Xtreme, took the stand and grew increasingly flustered as Bolvig cross-examined him.
Bolvig at one point reminded Ash that he was under oath and asked if Ash had ever fired a gun or used an explosive at the Starships. Ash said no. Bolvig proceeded to play a promotional video made by Xtreme, which included an explosion during a simulated attack.
Ash first said the video wasn’t shot at the Starships. Then he said the video didn’t include explosions.
“That’s pyro, that’s not explosives,” he said. “There’s a difference. One’s movie magic, one’s explosives.”
Erskine said MDA officials never brought complaints about explosives before the lease dispute. She said the option-to-buy in the lease remained in effect, in part because the MDA didn’t properly notify Xtreme of its eviction. The lease, she said, requires a notice by certified letter. Odom testified that he believed he’d sent notice by certified letter but didn’t have the paperwork to prove it.
In questions after the testimony, Jones seemed unmoved by arguments about dog feces or explosives caches.
“If in March of 2019 these things were so detrimental, why did the MDA approve the sale a month before?” she asked.
Jones said she expected to rule on Xtreme’s motion by Monday.