St. Michael’s preparing new Satcher Clinic for summer opening

Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic

Construction continues at the Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic at 26 Mulberry Avenue in Anniston. Officials plan for the clinic to open in July.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A week-long tour spotlighting the effect of Community Development Block Grant programs on the city of Anniston ended Friday with a stop at a site now being revived to help revive hope among many of the area’s less fortunate.

Officials were taken on a tour Friday morning of what will be the new Dr. David Satcher/St. Michael’s Health Clinic on Mulberry Avenue.

Nanette Mudiam Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic tour

Nanette Mudiam, director of St. Michael’s Clinic in Anniston, leads a tour group though the Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic. Construction continues at the clinic at 26 Mulberry Avenue in Anniston. Officials plan for the clinic to open in July.
Nanette Mudiam Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael's Health Clinic & Community Learning Center

Nanette Mudiam, director of St. Michael's Clinic in Anniston, speaks to a group touring the Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael's Health Clinic & Community Learning Center. Officials say the clinic, which is under construction, will be open in July.
Nanette Mudiam Community Learning Center tour

Nanette Mudiam, director of St. Michael’s Clinic in Anniston, leads a tour group though the room that will become the Community Learning Center at the Dr. David Satcher & St. Michael’s Health Clinic. Officials plan for the clinic, which is still under comstruction, to open in July.

