Springtime in the park

The city of Anniston hosted the final day of a weeklong spring break bash Friday, giving local kids the chance to gather for ice cream, games, snacks, bouncy houses, and more. A wave of youngsters ran through the park playing cornhole, tug of war, or connect four. They slid down the big bouncy slides, or just munched on some nachos in the warm spring air to round out the week’s spring break festivities. Anniston Police Department and Fire Department brought out the big trucks for kids to climb and explore (as shown above) with the supervision of police and fire personnel. Kids enjoyed the special treats in Zinn Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.