Springlike weather Sunday could bring severe storms

Much of Alabama will see wet weather and uncommonly high temperatures Sunday, and forecasters say there’s a small but real risk of tornadoes.
“It’s certainly a situation to watch, though we’re not expecting anything widespread,” said Mark Linhares, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Calera.
There’s a 75 percent to 100 percent chance of rain Sunday for most of central and eastern Alabama, with predicted highs in the 70s. That’s well above the typical temperature for this time of year. Anniston’s usual Dec. 29 high is 54 degrees, Linhares said, but on Sunday forecasters expect the thermometer to reach 71 in the Model City.
Much of the state is under “marginal” risk of a tornado, according to the weather service.
“Anytime we get to about 70, and especially at 75 or 80, there’s a chance of a tornado,” Linhares said.
Surrounding counties have predicted highs similar to those in Calhoun County, but in the south and west of the state projected temperatures are higher. Selma could reach 75 and Tuscaloosa could reach 73, according to the weather service.
More typical winter weather is expected to follow next week, with highs in the 50s.